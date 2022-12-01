Need a dash of Christmas spirit? Look no further than Southern Rhode Island this weekend as the area is set to go all in on holiday fair and events over the next few days as the memories of Thanksgiving fade into the revving rush of December celebrations and holiday shopping.
Holiday snacks, hot chocolate, warm cider, and hanging out with friends and family while visiting any number of the fairs, exhibitions, tree lightings, and displays of crafts await those imbibing in a celebratory spirit whether for Hanukkah, Christmas or any other religious or secular time marked in December.
Even though there’s the rush of getting so many things done on a to-do list, a pause to enjoy any or many of these activities can allow feeling the love of connection whether through family, friends, community, religion and so many other ways, say many residents.
“My wife and her two sisters will go to six, seven, eight of these events from 9 in the morning to 1 or later in the afternoon. There is a following for them. Some people wait all year for them,” Joe Viele, a long-time South County resident, has remarked.
The festivities kick off tonight with the North Kingstown Tree Lighting at Updike Park in Wickford and end on Monday with the Wakefield Band Christmas Concert at South Kingstown High School.
On Saturday the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce hosts its second Annual Holiday Street Faire from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department’s Clarke Center Grounds at 170 Clarke Road.
Ryan Designs team will transform the grounds into a festive European-like holiday village. For park-and-ride convenience, free transportation will be provided between Scarborough North Beach Parking Lot on Ocean Road and the grounds for the duration of the faire.
Organizers plan to provide a staged photo shoot area, including one at the Lobster Pot Tree created by the Bait Company of Galilee.
“The Bait House…is so excited about their lobster trap tree this year….they can’t wait to surprise us and they definitely are bucking for a lighthearted competition between them and the folks who got all the national press last year from Westerly/Stonington,” said Peg Fradette, chamber executive director.
“They are sure they are going to top them this year with some ‘extra special pots coming from “Down Maine,’” she said.
In addition, the 20th annual ”Jingle Bell Beach Run” will be held Dec. 4 at the Narragansett Beach.
Alpacas, Santa sightings and selections of food are part of the event’s offerings. Live music and hot beverages for kids — and specialty drinks for adults — will greet those who attend, as will more than 45 select artisans who will be on-site with their crafts for sale.
Food trucks such as Friskie Fries, Saugy’s, Gansett Poke, and Semper Pie (Grilled Pizza) will be there. Hot drinks from Milk Caffe and “specialty” hot chocolate, beer, and wine will be at an outdoor bar.
In the Warming Lodge, the Narrow River Band will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a selection of seasonal music by the L’Esperance Mandolin Ensemble will be featured from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, outdoor performances are planned by the ECA Handbell Choir and strolling Victorian Carolers.
Need a full list of activities for this weekend? Look no further.
Tonight
- North Kingstown’s 37th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
- The North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce will host its 37th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony for the town on tonight at 6 p.m. in Updike Park in Historic Wickford Village.
This event includes complimentary hot chocolate, a North Kingstown Community Chorus performance, a countdown to the lighting of the tree, and a special surprise visitor from the North Pole.
In addition, this official tree lighting event kicks off the Wickford Village 37th Annual Festival of Lights celebration. Starting on Friday and concluding on Sunday, the Wickford Village Association has planned several events that include horse-drawn hayrides, visits with Santa, Elf Parade, and more.
Picturesque streets, one-of-a-kind shops, and restaurants nestled among Colonial and Federal-period homes in the village. There are also galleries, antique shops, and boutique stores.
It has been described by organizers as an effort to bring alive a Currier and Ives traditional feeling evoking the pictured old-fashioned, warm, laid-back, but festive feeling, that many people find missing amid a 21st Century celebration of the holiday.
For more information visit www.northkingstown.com.
- Christmas Bazaar. The Church of the Ascension, located at 370 Main St in Wakefield will host a Christmas Bazaar tonight from 5-9 p.m. The bazaar will feature handcrafted items, art, hostess gifts, KayDee items and more in the church narthex.
All Weekend Long
- Holiday Shopping Craft Fair. Fayerweather Craft Guild, 1859 Mooresfield Road, Kingston, will hold a holiday shopping craft fair each weekend day from noon to 4 p.m. The event will also feature fresh Georgia pecans for holiday baking. For more information, visit facebook.com/FayerweatherCraftGuild.
- Bosgraaf Stained Glass Studio’s 7th Annual Holiday Sale. Now in its seventh year, Bosgraaf Stained Glass Studio’s annual Holiday Art Sale and Event returns this weekend and features original glass works from over 60 student artists. The event takes place at the studio, located at 1214 Kingstown Rd in Wakefield, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and attendees will be given a complimentary hot chocolate as well as a raffle prize entry. In addition, Gooseneck Vineyards is hosting a Wine Tasting at the event on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A portion of all sale proceeds go to benefit VFW Post 916.
Saturday
- Peace Dale Congregational Church Annual Christmas Bazaar
PDCC, 261 Columbia St., South Kingstown, will host its annual Christmas Bazaar, on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured at the 59th annual Bazaar will be a holiday greens area with a sale of wreaths, sprays, and table decorations made from fresh greenery.
The “White Elephant” room is popular with bargain hunters. More valuable items are for sale in “Grandpa’s Attic.” A room of jewelry, home-baked goodies and cookies, singers and bell ringers and themed baskets. A Children’s Christmas Village filled with the sights and sounds of Christmas and fun activities for youngsters.
Attendees can enjoy homemade soups, desserts, and drinks at the popular Snack Bar. Proceeds from the Bazaar will be donated to the Church’s ministry.
Holiday Bazaar at St. Peter’s by the Sea. St. Peter’s by the Sea, located at 72 Central St. in Narragansett, will host a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kingston Village Fair. The Kingston Village Fair has a more than 50-year tradition of bringing people to the quaint old village with businesses and churches presenting a variety of holiday gifts as visitors immerse in local history.
“Come stroll the village and visit our unique blend of community groups and small businesses, each offering a range of opportunities to celebrate the festive season,” according to the website dedicated to promoting the event Saturday.
Visit three old-fashioned church fairs, an art sale, A local craft guild, and village merchants, offering a wide range of Christmas crafts, wreaths, art, pottery, books, clothing, and more.
Carolers will entertain with music for the season. The historic Kingston Free Library, which served as one of Rhode Island’s five Statehouses, will be open, where there will be a book sale and the opportunity to make a Christmas ornament.
Other organizations will be offering activities in the village as part of the celebration:
Running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a book sale that benefits Friends of the Kingston Free Library will be held and proceeds are raised by selling books that are donated. In the past, it has raised more than $2,000 to support the library.
Annual Christmas Fair at St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church. St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church, located at 15 Lower College Road in Kingston, will host its annual Christmas Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday. This event features handmade crafts, jewelry, wreaths, Kitchen Cupboard, Santa’s Attic, local honey, pet goods and a basket raffle. Special guests Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be on hand.
- The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 383 Old North Rd. in Kingston, will host its Artisan Holiday Bazaar Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features greens arrangements, hand-made artisan crafts including artwork, jewelry, stained glass, woodwork, fine sewn and knitted goods, and many other unusual hand-crafted gifts. Home-made soups and beverages are offered to-go. There will also be a bake table, raffle baskets, “re-gift” store (white elephant) and more. This year’s proceeds benefit the church and the Jonnycake Center, helping local communities.
- Peace Dale Elementary School Holiday Event. Peace Dale Elementary School is celebrating its 18th annual Holiday event Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Taking place at the school at 109 Kersey Road in South Kingstown, the holiday exposition of artisans and crafters — more than 60 this year — will display and sell their handmade jewelry, clothing, crafts and gourmet treats. Food from the nearby Flatts restaurant will be available.
- South County Holiday Trail. The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County, located at 27 North Road at the Lily Pads Professional Complex in South Kingstown, will offer art and crafts, a bake sale, gifts, wreaths and more during its South County Holiday Trail event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch items will be available as well.
Sunday
- Annual Christmas Festival. Monsignor Clarke School Annual Christmas Festival’s takes place Sunday morning at 9 a.m. at 5074 Tower Hill Road in Wakefield. Over 70 vendors and artists are expected to attend and organizers plan to have kids’ games and crafts as well as a visit by Santa.
- Paint Your Own Pottery. Rebekah Cook Pottery will be offering paint-your-own pottery Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and the event will have family photography packages available for purchase from Petta Lake Photography. In addition, local South Kingstown student musicians will perform and, there will be raffle baskets and a book fair.
Monday
- The Wakefield Concert Band Christmas Concert takes place Monday evening at 7 p.m. at South Kingstown High School, located at 215 Columbia St in South Kingstown. The event features various kinds of Christmas music. Admission is $5 and before the concert begins, smaller ensembles will play. There will be a collection of toiletries and personal hygiene products for the Jonnycake Center.
Later this month
Busy this weekend but want to plan for holiday-related events later this month? Well, you’re in luck:
- The Village at South Count Commons will host its annual Breakfast With Santa event December 10 from 8-10 a.m. A pancake breakfast will take place that morning at Applebee’s and is only $4 per person, cash only. From 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Commons will feature free balloon art, face painting, letters to Santa, a photo booth, firetrucks, a caricature artist, raffles, games, horse-drawn wagon rides, photos with Santa, live music at Audrey’s Coffee house, and more. At noon, The Polar Express movie will screen in all South County Luxury Cinemas viewing rooms for $5 per person. Tickets to the film can be purchased at allsouthcountycinemas.com/
- Looking for unique gifts for the art fan in your life? The Small Works Holiday Art Show by the Wickford Art Association is currently underway and runs to December 21, on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at the Wickford Art Association Gallery, located at 36 Beach St., North Kingstown, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
- Want to take in a holiday show? Contemporary Theater is fully into the spirit of the season and has begun performances of its final show of the 2022 year with “A Christmas Story” beginning tomorrow evening and running through Dec. 23. The play has been adapted from the 40-year perennial favorite movie of the same name. For more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
