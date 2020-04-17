KINGSTON, R.I. — With the help of volunteer and former students and the use of 3-D printing technology, the University of Rhode Island is making protective face shields and getting them to front-line responders in the fight against COVID-19.
They’re making use of vacant biomedical engineering lab space at URI’s Fascitelli Center for Advanced Engineering, while students are away from campus, to crank out masks and clear plastic shields for police, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, doctors, nurses and other health professionals.
South Kingstown EMS are benefiting from the new gear, and showed their appreciation.
“South Kingstown EMS would like to thank the engineering students at the University of Rhode Island for developing face shields to help protect our paramedics from COVID-19,” the EMS posted to its Facebook page. “A special thank you to Professor Valerie Mair-Speredelozzi and bio engineering technician Tanya Wang for the ingenuity, thoughtfulness and community spirit in wanting to help our paramedics.”
Mair-Speredelozzi and Wang were in the Fascitelli center on April 10, where six 3-D printers were going strong.
“Tanya’s been running the lab for the last week-and-a-half,” Mair-Speredelozzi said. “I just got involved in the last couple of days, helping to distribute and source things.”
It takes seven hours to print four plastic headbands for the face shields. The volunteers only come to the lab space to switch out the completed headbands and set up the machines for another print run, which can take place overnight or during the day. Most of the time, only one person monitors the machines. Other volunteers are printing gear in their homes, Mair-Speredelozzi said.
“We can have 24 being built, but it will take seven or eight hours,” Mair-Speredelozzi said. Nearby, a laser cutter punches holes into adjustable straps for the headbands.
The clear plastic shield part – which attaches to the headband and sits in front of a wearer’s face – is made of the transparencies teachers typically use for overhead projectors in class. URI has received thousands of the unused transparency sheets for the work.
“The folks we’ve given them to so far said they’re working fine and they like that they’re sort of disposable,” she said.
Mair-Speredelozzi put out a campus-wide call for the transparencies, and within a few hours had 2,000 delivered by URI police.
“And then we gave them a bunch of the shields,” she said.
Others receiving them include the state Department of Health, Charlestown Ambulance, Exeter and South Kingstown. About 285 shields had been distributed by April 10.
Because of the materials used in their manufacturing, the face shields prolong the use of other PPEs and can be cleaned and reused.
Nearby, student Victor Chung was making fabric face masks, the kind that cover one’s nose and mouth, using a regular sewing machine. They’ll be distributed as well. Student Afnan Altekreeti was cutting the straps that hold the face shields and preparing them for the laser hole puncher.
URI faculty and staff are part of a growing group of volunteer researchers, scholars, medical professionals, industry leaders and makers assisting the state Department of Health, paramedics and local hospitals.
URI’s effort involves multiple colleges and departments. Researchers are creating hand sanitizer, making parts for first responders’ personal protective equipment, PPE, and collecting lab supplies for use in treating patients.
Aiming to address a local shortage of hand sanitizer, scientists in the URI Pharmaceutical Development Institute have begun production of the hand sanitizers Rhody Blue and Rhody Clear. Made in the College of Pharmacy’s labs, both hand sanitizers contain 75% isopropyl alcohol. Rhody Blue is being used by public safety staff on campus and has been distributed to health care workers, free clinics, and other external groups. Rhody Clear is being produced for the state Department of Corrections. The effort is being led by Saleh Allababidi, a URI Pharmaceutical Development Institute senior development scientist and faculty member.
And a group called Rapid Responders was formed by engineering associate professor Kunal Mankodiya. Now more than 80 members strong, including Wang and Mair-Speredelozzi, Rapid Responders has members from other state colleges and universities, as well as medical professionals, private businesses and specialists in 3-D printing.
The group holds virtual meetings every couple of days, sharing information ranging from global trends they’re following to the 3-D files for face shields and tips on purchasing the elastic needed for face masks, which has become a scarce commodity in recent weeks.
“We all were looking at what was happening in Italy, and we started to see cases increasing in the United States,” Mankodiya said. “We were getting emails from the state asking, ‘Can you help with your expertise?’
As soon as the group became centralized, people were ready to help in different ways.
“Less than five days after we started, we had a whole community of 3-D printer experts ready to help,” Mankodiya said. “This is the time to talk regularly.”
The Rapid Responders have a crowdfunding page to raise at least $30,000 by April 30 to purchase the raw materials needed to create supplies for healthcare workers. For example, one roll of filament for the 3-D printers costs $25 and provides enough material to make 20 face shield bands.
The fund will help create materials for health care workers, including face shields, face masks, ventilator parts and emergency ventilators. The donation page is at urifae.org.
Rapid Responder member Erika Uzmann, technology lab manager at URI Libraries, oversees the production of plastic bands for the face shields at a similar maker space at the library. The space is usually used by engineering students for prototyping designs and testing ideas and concepts, Uzmann said. At present, the maker space printers are making 12 bands per day.
“Medical professionals need as many supplies as they can get,” Uzmann said. “So any contribution we can make has impact. It’s great to be able to help something along.”
Assistant professor of ocean engineering Brennan Phillips is designing equipment to be used in ventilators.
“Right now, it’s face shields that are being made and delivered, but there are prototype face masks in development,” Phillips said. “And we’re working with doctors and respiratory specialists at several hospitals around the state to design and fabricate prototype tubing that is used with ventilators.”
The university is marshaling its resources and people in other ways as well.
Earlier this month, URI’s Office of Emergency Management worked with the Rhode Island Army National Guard to establish A COVID-19 testing center for pre-screened patients in the Plains Road parking lot on the Kingston campus.
And a private company that joined Rapid Responders is researching the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval process, Mankodiya said. In a time of unprecedented uncertainty, Mankodiya said the efforts of so many hearten him.
“I have never seen something like this come together in such a short time,” he said. “Never in my life. It’s mind-boggling.”
