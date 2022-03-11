NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Phyllis Cayer is a nurse, an expert at sewing and cares — so much that she makes soft fleece and flannel pillowcases for hospitalized children who could use something more than standard-issue white stiff cotton ones.
“I’ve been a sewer all my life since growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y., and I just wanted to do something to help these kids make their hospital stay a little easier,” said Cayer, who does private duty pediatric nursing now.
Giving from her heart to others is one part of this woman’s desire to bring together her hobby and passion for sewing — that she’s been doing since she was seven years old — for good work that blends with her interest in health care.
There’s also the other part of how it helps her cope with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, Cayer said, noting she talks about that reason because she believes her example can help others also find meaning in life when uncontrollable feelings can grind them to a halt.
“Doing this makes me happy,” she said clearly and with robustness.
“I’ve been a nurse a long time,” the 56-year-old said, “and I am all for talking about these things so that people can learn different ways to cope and find ways out of problems they may be experiencing.”
Beyond just helping her keep a healthy mental attitude toward diseases like depression that affects over 18 million adults — one in ten — in any given year, the work gives her a sense of contributing to her community.
“Charity begins at home. I could write a check to any organization, but handing them something they can use, that’s a whole different matter,” she said.
Doing Good
That “whole different matter” has brought her a reputation for her good will that goes beyond making more than 200 pillow cases over the last few years. She also made hundreds of masks during the COVID pandemic, which she gave away for free and sought free-will donations from anyone interested.
That led to a donation of more than $10,000 to a local food pantry. While news of her good works are well known in the community, it also has begun to spread around the country.
For instance, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution in Georgia did a first-person story with her just last week.
“When we think of superheroes, DC and Marvel characters may come to mind. But for many since the pandemic started, doctors and nurses are the new superheroes — perfect examples of what it means to truly lay your life on the line for someone you don’t know,” the paper said.
“The last thing anyone wants to do after a long shift on your feet, is work some more. But no matter how many hours Phyllis Cayer has to work in a day, she cares for her community so much she couldn’t fight the urge to continue those long hours at home,” said the paper in a story about a woman 1,048 miles away.
“Armed with her sewing machine, Cayer is back in the headlines once again after hand sewing 200 pillowcases for sick children at Hasbro Children’s Hospital,” the paper wrote.
And so it has followed in similar stories, including San Antonio, Texas, Tennessee and television stations in the Mid-West.
“I am shocked. Boy, the news must be so boring that they have to do stories on me,” she said, noting that the many stories about her have also brought scores of inquiries to her social media Facebook page.
Her Sewing Start
“I have been doing all this since I began with my great aunt in her bridal shop in Brooklyn,” she told The Independent this week. “I really learned to sew there, but it ran in the family. My father was a tailor and I even beaded wedding gowns when I was nine years old.”
Of course, she said, that puts her decades ago when most wedding gowns were made from scratch rather than coming from an off-the-shelf selection.
She is also a quilter and has been doing that art in sewing for many years, too.
“I was a latch-key kid and my mother gave me a sewing machine to keep me busy. I started quilting early in my life. I still have them and looking at those quilts I can still see the stress and drama I was going through at the time,” she said.
So this nurse with a loving heart and flourish with a needle — the one for sewing — also understands the stress of drama of those kids in a hospital for some illness or accident they never really sought out.
It’s a lot like her life. Things just happen sometimes.
“If I can give them a little bit of comfort and a little bit of joy to take the edge off of what’s going on, that’s a good thing,” she said.
