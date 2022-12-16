SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council agreed Monday to stop negotiating with South County Health for a land swap that brought an outcry about paving over a burial ground for Native Americans and the town’s poor.
Town Manager James Manni said that he has had meetings with hospital officials and that they are discussing potentially the use of the public services building. It houses public works and emergency medical services.
The swap involved the tiny Town Park for SCH hospital parking in exchange for 34 wooded acres are the edge of town near Exeter. It was seen as an easy parking solution for the hospital’s pressing need.
The end of the park swap arose during the November 28 council meeting. After details of an archeological study raised further concerns about graves of Native Americans alongside the town poor interred under the park, the council agreed to vote this week on whether to go forward.
Manni said that he and others from the town met with hospital administration officials, including South County Health President Aaron Robinson. The hospital agreed that it was interested in the public services building, which is on Route 1 and just behind the hospital.
He said a few major matters still need further research, such as whether any restrictions are on deeds to the property, where would be a re-located space for public works staff and appraisal of the public services building and land.
The council had a little discussion on the matter before unanimously approving a decision to abandon negotiations for the exchange involving the park.
“We voted to abandon the Land Swap application, and the hospital has acknowledged that as well,” said Town Council member Deb Bergner.
“I am confident that the town staff will work collaboratively to explore all the potential parking options, including the public services building. The hospital is an important resource to our community,” she said.
Neighbors had piled up on council members to oppose the project. The council and the hospital were both aware for many months about the potential burial spot for remains, but had kept negotiations open until the state declared the site a cemetery.
That decision by the state Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission (RIHPHC) effectively bolstered the neighborhood opponents and left some council members claiming they were unaware until October about the impact of the archaeological report.
“A lot of people had the report, but no one was saying ‘Why are you still going forward?’” Bergner said in a previous interview.
The swap was proposed nearly two years ago. In over 20 interviews with former and present town and state officials, preservation and archeological experts, former and present hospital officers, parking design firms and opposing neighbors, a recurrent theme was about a problem over which no one had real control.
These people interviewed point to several factors.
They agreed that there was a lack of communication among all parties, pressure from some council members to move forward to help a large employer and, lastly, a hospital looking to both solve an immediate problem and address an issue that could be a stumbling block in any future sale of the system.
Lynne Harper, a vocal citizens advocate against that land swap, praised the council, but still expressed concerns.
“Unfortunately, we still have concerns that even though the protection under the Land and Water Conservation Fund is still intact, we are hoping that something can be done to reinforce it to ensure that the land will remain unusable for consideration of development again,” she said after the meeting.
She noted that comments about the town having an archaeological report and its results will stay with the file “and give pause to any future council to use the land like this again,” she said.
In other business, town officials also announced that affordable housing and human service and outside agency grants are currently available for eligible organizations. Information can be found at https://www.southkingstownri.com/1164/Funding-Opportunities.
