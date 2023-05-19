NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Spain restaurant on Ocean Road reopened this month after re-thinking their winter-season attempt to sell the business.
Spain restaurant owners had listed their Ocean Road property for $4.5 million and closed the long-established restaurant.
Jose Gomes — along with his wife, JJ — own the restaurant.
Spain of Narragansett is not connected to Spain Restaurant on Reservoir Avenue in Cranston.
The owners posted on social media that customers are able to make reservations online for parties of five or fewer, but asked patrons to call to make reservations for parties of six or more after 3 p.m.
The restaurant also said it’s hiring for all positions, including waiters and waitresses, hostesses, and bartenders.
Anyone interested in applying should email their resume and contact information to Spain management at mgt@spainri.com, or stop by their location at 1144 Ocean Road.
In a January Facebook post, JJ Gomes said that the restaurant’s chef — her husband — was retiring and it is time to look to the future.
“We are currently showing the property as a measure of exploring options but there is nothing to report at this time,” the announcement said at the time. “It has been a wonderful 36 years in business and as the owner enters his mid-60s, it is important to evaluate with the next few decades will look like for Spain.”
A local South County favorite, Spain is known for fine dining and locally sourced ingredients. Its offerings included traditional Spanish paella, handcrafted sangria and fresh seafood.
“Narragansett is a seasonal town, and between rising food prices and shortage of chefs, it is more economical to close for the season than to stay open,” wrote J.J. Gomes on social media.
At the time the closing was announced, local customers were hopeful that the restaurant would re-open.
Michelle Burkem wrote on social media, “Thank you for the update. As a loyal customer, it’s nice to see the communication from you. Unfortunately, tho, it lacks a lot of detail that makes me wonder…will you, or are you considering reopening in the spring or soon thereafter?”
Other customers expressed worry about reclaiming money for gift cards and some ventured rumors that the near-oceanfront property — not far from Scarborough and Roger Wheeler state beaches — would be sold for a condominium or housing development.
The area is zoned for residential development, however, town officials said at the time they had not received any inquiries about the use of the land for that purpose.
Others also posted memories of their times at the restaurant.
Kathi Laurie wrote, “Spain was always our favorite with wonderful food and a beautiful place to dine! Such warm and inviting folks who we knew better in our younger years! Life is short and whatever you decide we wish you all the best that you have given soooo much over the years!!!”
And one hopeful customer, Carla Otfinoski Carpenter, said simply: “I hope you can keep it going the way it is. It’s wonderful.”
