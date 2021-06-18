NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is joining a challenge to a Bonnet Shores Fire District policy that bars residents from voting if they own less than $400 of property in the district.
The ACLU filed a friend of the court brief supporting a lawsuit that district residents brought in Washington County Superior Court in the matter. A hearing on the case is scheduled for Sept. 21.
The ACLU’s brief, filed by attorneys James Rhodes and Lynette Labinger, notes that among those excluded from voting are individuals who rent property within the district or are spouses or adult children of title holders. It goes on to say that the policy allows thousands of non-resident beach cabana owners — including those owning 16 square feet “bathroom units” — to exercise the right.
“In restricting the right to vote to certain ‘property owners,’ the BSFD follows in a long, justifiably discredited, history in this country and state in restricting the right to vote to a favored class,” the brief says.
“Expanding the right to vote to all people has been a critical multi-generational fight here and across the country,” Rhodes said. “Until every one of our local governments are elected by the people they serve, our work is not done. Participation in free and fair elections, whether it be for president, state legislature or local fire district, is the cornerstone of our democracy.”
The ACLU brief also gives a historical overview of the right to vote in the state.
“Who gets to participate in an election is one of the most critical threshold questions to ask,” the ACLU said. “The Supreme Court described the right to vote as the one right that is preservative of all others. Sadly, the converse also holds. The restriction on the right to vote is preservative of all other inequalities.”
The public records of Bonnet Shores identify who is able to vote, the brief goes on to say. Voting rights are extended to all property owners, not just residents.
“Thus, commercial interests such as the Bonnet Shores Beach Club can exercise its vote through an authorized representative, while Plaintiff Melissa Jenkins, an actual person, is unable to cast a ballot,” the ACLU said. “Additionally, the 4,948 joint owners of the 930 ‘cabanas’ and ‘bathhouses’ of the Bonnet Shores Beach Club each have a vote, regardless of how many times — if any — they visit BSFD during the year.”
Owners may be individuals, realty companies, limited liability companies, family trusts, or any other “person” as broadly defined in law. It has led to concerns that for-profit commercial enterprises have a greater say in who is setting local property taxes and traffic rules than those who live in the district, the ACLU said.
“In contrast ... Jenkins, a year-round resident, is denied the right to vote. And the exercise of the vote by the cabana owners who are not otherwise residents of BSFD mathematically dilutes and weakens the impact of the vote cast by the plaintiff voting-eligible residents of BSFD.”
The complaint also takes aim at what the ACLU says is the fire district’s outdated charter.
“The charter of the Bonnet Shores Fire District appears caught in a time loop that has ignored the evolution of voting rights in the United States and Rhode Island since it was first enacted in 1932. This relic of a period of widespread disenfranchisement is unconstitutional and cannot endure.”
The attorney for the district argues the action sought in the lawsuit filed last year would strip non-resident property owners of their voting rights, as defined by law.
“BSFD’s corporate charter was granted by the General Assembly, meaning that it is a statute,” fire district attorney Thomas More Dickinson said. “The Plaintiffs claim that the statute is unconstitutional.”
More has argued the judgment the residents seek is unconstitutional.
“They seek to strike down the District’s legislative charter and obtain voting rights for themselves. But in doing that, they concede, they also seek to strip non-resident property owners of the voting rights that the legislative charter grants them. And that’s the problem with Plaintiffs’ complaint.”
Residents of the district are preparing to hold the annual meeting on June 24, and some have voiced concerns over the requirements to vote. It will be a challenge for the district’s next governing council, they said.
“The next council is going to have to deal with something very important and that is voting rights,” Paula Childs, a resident and a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said at a recent fire district council meeting. “We need to update our 1932 charter that says you only get to vote if you own property. That is in violation of state and federal law.”
