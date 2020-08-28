SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — University of Rhode Island students or others who host off-campus parties this fall will face a $500 fine from South Kingstown, officials announced Wednesday.
Attendees of the parties would be fined $250, according to an executive order signed by South Kingstown Town Manager Rob Zarnetske.
The town manager and Interim Chief of Police Joel Ewing-Chow announced the move at the South Kingstown Police Department as part of an effort to deter off-campus parties in South Kingstown as URI students return for the fall semester and the state’s restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain in place.
“We love URI, and love having URI students in South Kingstown,” Zarnetske said. “It’s a very important part of the community.”
The measure isn’t meant to be punitive against students, he said, but to reinforce the critical nature of the public health emergency.
“We want to get ahead of any issues with off-campus parties by URI students returning for the fall semester and reiterate the expectations as good community citizens,” Zarnetske said. “If you’re underage and you’re drinking at an off campus party, you can expect to be arrested, criminally charged and fined. We’re not messing around when it comes to the public health of the community.”
Landlords, tenants and parents who have co-signed a lease for the school year also are liable under the order.
The town said it also would have so-called volunteer COVID Enforcement Officials visit restaurants and other locations where students gather to reinforce the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The green vest-wearing officials will “reward” businesses that follow safe COVID guidelines, and have masks available to hand out if patrons or employees at a business don’t have them. But the volunteer enforcement officials are not doing COVID enforcement, according to Zarnetske.
“We’re not here trying to be punitive. We’re trying to make sure that everyone is engaging in the activities and practices that will make us safe,” Zarnetske said.
The South Kingstown Town Council declared a state of emergency on March 15 in relation to COVID-19, and it gave the town manager authority to take measures necessary to protect public health and safety. The council, with the exception of member Joe Viele, has renewed the town’s emergency declaration several times.
The order also references Gov. Gina Raimondo’s July 29 executive order prohibiting any indoor or outdoor public or private gatherings of more than 15 people. It also notes URI’s decision to limit the amount of students who will be allowed to use on-campus housing in the fall.
The University of Rhode Island community includes 14,653 undergraduate students, 1,982 graduate students, and 1,339 non-degree students. An addendum to URI’s 2020-21 student handbook has been issued to incorporate COVID-19 and public health-informed policies.
“Students are required to comply with state laws which include Rhode Island Executive Orders related to health and safety, ordinances, regulations and guidance adopted by the University as it relates to public health crises, including COVID-19,” the addendum says.
South Kingstown’s executive order also “strongly” discourages gatherings of fewer than 15 people and organized or attended by URI students, “as such gatherings may tend to include individuals from different households who may be infected with coronavirus and may be asymptomatic.”
Gatherings of two or more URI students that pose a “public nuisance” are also prohibited.
Examples from the order include “traffic or obstruction of public streets by crowds or vehicles, illegal parking, public drunkenness, public urination, the service of alcohol to minors, illegal drug use, fights, disturbance of the peace, littering, or any other conduct that constitutes a violation of law or ordinances.”
Police would be allowed to break up the nuisance gathering, issue citations or arrest violators.
The order took effect Wednesday and will stay in place until at least Sept. 29, unless canceled by another order. It also could be extended by another executive order.
“The next three or four weeks are absolutely critical to public health,” Zarnetske said. “We need to keep our guard up and the face masks on.”
