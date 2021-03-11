SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — While officials in South Kingstown are working to get an $85 million school facilities bond question before local voters perhaps as early as May, a group of residents say the town should slow down and improve its plans for the schools.
They’re taking their concerns to the Rhode Island Department of Education in the form of a petition that has garnered more than 900 signatures, organizer Paula Bradley, a parent and Wakefield resident, said.
The petition went to RIDE on March 1.
“It’s not a plan that really fulfills all of our school needs and addresses all of the buildings our students are in,” Bradley, a 2020 candidate for School Committee, said. “It would very likely leave Curtis Corner High School incomplete. Additionally, there’s nothing happening at our elementary school levels.”
The petition is a detailed airing of their concerns with the town’s Stage 2 application for the facilities project and it asks the state to reject it. The town submitted the Stage 2 application to the state education department for review last month. Town officials are waiting for a key approval of that application in order to put the $85 million referendum before voters.
If passed, it would provide the town up to 50% in construction reimbursement from the state for the work. The plan calls for the high school to move to a renovated and expanded Curtis Corner school building. The Columbia Street building and associated Hazard building would be “taken offline.”
Students in grades 7 and 8 at Curtis Corner would move into Broad Rock Middle School, joining grade 6. Fifth-graders currently at Broad Rock would go to the four elementary schools.
Also, the South Road School, which is currently not in use, would become the district’s new school administration building. The elementary schools would receive upgrades to their library and media centers and other minor improvements.
The Town Council on Monday voted 4-1 to approve a resolution requesting the secretary of state set a bond referendum for May 4. If the state hasn’t granted approval of the application by then, the vote would take place June 8.
Only councilor Deborah Bergner voted against the procedural move. Bergner had concerns that the council isn’t adhering to established procedures, such as waiting for state approval to set the referendum date.
“We haven’t heard from the state if they’re going to approve the application, nor do we have approval of the enabling legislation,” Bergner said. “I just feel we have processes in place and should follow the process.”
Currently, the legislation authorizing the question is pending before the General Assembly. The town also anticipates state School Building Authority preliminary approval of the facilities plan in late March and the Council on Education is scheduled to review any approvals and recommendations made by the SBA on May 17.
The application “represents serious risks to the health and safety of our children and will make significant changes to the landscape of our town,” the petition states. “We are concerned that the risks inherent in this plan are too great to devote such a large investment without community support.”
Among the concerns the petitioners cite is a lack of community engagement, pointing to three small sessions held last May with little public notice and only a handful of school officials, parents and students attending.
It also digs into what signers charge are environmental deficiencies with the proposed building site at Curtis Corner Middle School, such as water seeping up from the ground into the building, causing mold issues. Additionally, the proposed plan for the high school will leave much of the existing structure of the original CCMS building un-renovated, they said. More than $30 million in identified repairs not included in the Stage 2 application will require future funding, supporters said.
Changing the location of the high school also would eliminate the practice of students walking to after-school jobs and frequenting nearby downtown businesses, as many do now from the current school, the petition says.
Bradley also said rising construction costs and declining enrollment are adversely affecting the school plans.
“There’s been declining enrollment for 20 years,” Bradley said. “We’re not taking the appropriate steps to close unnecessary, un-utilized buildings that would help us to do projects like these.”
The petition also criticizes a lack of operational savings, along with what it charges is 20 years of “maximum debt” and an unbearable tax burden for many. And it points to split votes to pass the application at both the School Building Committee and School Committee as signs that there’s no unanimous support for the project.
“A project with a scope as large as this, which will affect the infrastructure of our town and the education of our current and future students, should be met with unanimous support from our governing officials,” the petition says.
Bradley said she has yet to hear a response from state education officials, but that she expects the department of education will approve the Stage 2 application. Still, she said she and others aren’t giving up on efforts to change the plan.
“Ultimately for me, it’s about what is best for our students. I’m concerned about them being in a building that’s not fully renovated,” she said. “I am 100% on board with the fact that we absolutely need to repair our facilities. I’d be happy to pay for the plan if it was a logical plan that made sense. I’d like to see a more strategic plan that encompasses all of our needs and takes into consideration our enrollment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.