SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — School expenditures would increase by a half percent while South Kingstown’s general operating fund would see an 8 percent hike in the proposed $102.5 million budget for 2022-23.
The South Kingstown Town Council and School Committee have been in the process of examining the budget submitted by the schools and by Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy. Workshops were held this week and last week.
The council is scheduled to adopt a preliminary version of the spending plan by March 22.
Public hearings would take place April 14 and 18.
The budget’s proposed tax rate, which is what the town charges per $1,000 of assessed property value, would fall 23.74 percent, from the current $14.45 to $11.02.
That reflects the recent town-wide revaluation which has resulted in assessments that have skyrocketed for some homeowners.
“That is directly related to the revaluation process the town has just completed,” Murphy said.
Calculations by the town show that a single-family home valued at about $401,370 before revaluation would see an increase of about $245, or 4.2 percent, in their 2023 tax bill under the proposed rate, assuming a 36.6 percent increase in the home’s assessment.
“Of course, every property has been assessed at a different level. Some folks have seen a 25 percent increase, some a 45 percent increase,” Murphy said. “The point to be made is that if you have a new assessed value, you should calculate your taxes based on the new 11.02 per thousand, not the 14.45.”
Assessments that go up less than 31 percent in general would not see an increase in taxes, Murphy said.
A breakdown of the budget shows the schools spending $62.2 million, while the town would allocate $29.5 million.
Among the proposed changes on the municipal side are the addition of a third shift to the town’s EMS services and two additional community police officers.
“We’ve been speaking for the past several months of a new facility for EMS to house a third paramedic unit,” Murphy said. “To go along with that, we’re proposing the staffing to go along with that unit.”
The new staffing would start in January.
Contracts for personnel and benefits would increase by 2.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.
The proposed property tax levy is $75.7 million, up 2.26 percent or $1.6 million from 2021-22. The town also collects about $10 million in non property tax revenue.
“The bulk of our revenue is property taxes,” Murphy said.
The property tax transfer to the schools would be flat, the same as this year’s $55.9 million.
“The reason level funding is recommended is simply that there are some unknown variable that have yet to be determined,” Murphy said. Among those variables are school facilities and proposed redistricting.
“There’s been great progress on that front,” Murphy said.
Until the COVID pandemic hit, the annual transfer was routinely between about 1 and 3 percent, going back nine years.
“This is the third year of the same amount,” Murphy added.
The distribution of the property tax levy has been stable for the past decade, with roughly three-quarters going toward schools, and 23 to 26 percent to municipal services.
Figures for the school department project $4.8 million in state aid coming, an increase of 0.66 percent.
Other municipal spending includes senior services, the guild, recreation center, water and wastewater and solid waste funds as well as debt service.
