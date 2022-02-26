SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Masks are no longer required in town facilities in South Kingstown as of Feb. 11, but a state of emergency declaration remains in effect here, at least for a few more weeks.
The Town Council extended its emergency declaration until March 14, with all but council newcomers Jess Rose and Deb Bergner voting to keep it in place.
The council first enacted the emergency declaration almost two years ago when the COVID pandemic began, and has renewed it monthly since that time.
Among other powers, it gives the town manager authority to limit capacity or occupancy in local businesses such as restaurants and was used in March 2020 to do that, lowering the rated occupancy ahead of St. Patrick’s Day that year.
It also allowed for restricted public access to town facilities and let the council meet over Zoom rather than in council chambers at Town Hall.
One controversial executive order from former town manager Rob Zarnetske in 2020 would have fined those in town who held parties or large gatherings. The town revised the order after complaints that it unfairly targeted University of Rhode Island students.
Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy said she has not issued any orders based on the emergency declaration in at least the past two months.
Council member Rose said with that being the case, the state of emergency should end.
“I just have a hard time justifying that we’re still in a state of emergency at this point,” Rose said.
Some council members chafed against the declaration as far back as spring of 2020, when former council member Joe Viele, the executive director of the Southern R.I. Chamber of Commerce, voted against renewing it. Viele never changed is “nay” vote each time it came up for renewal.
However a majority of the council has consistently renewed the declaration while the statewide emergency orders remain in effect. Officials here and elsewhere have cited concerns that municipalities could lose out on federal funding if the state of emergency is lifted prematurely.
However, the town followed Gov. Dan McKee’s decision to let indoor mask mandates expire on Feb. 11, except in schools where they continue until March 4.
Town Solicitor Mike Ursillo noted that McKee’s emergency powers would likely “disappear” when they are set to expire at the end of March. The General Assembly voted weeks ago to extend them another 45 days.
“My advice to all the towns I represent is to just stay consistent with that,” Ursillo said. “Also, under the powers you give to the manager, if the manager does do something, she has to get right back to you. There will be an element of communication and control.”
The town has put up signs in Town Hall and elsewhere that explain that masks are now optional, but asks visitors not to enter if they are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms.
The CDC currently recommends masks be worn in indoor settings by all individuals older than 2 who are not vaccinated, fully vaccinated in an area of high transmission, and fully vaccinated with a weakened immune system.
