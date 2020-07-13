NARRAGANSETT – Authorities have recovered the body of a man who went missing in the water off Scarborough Beach on Sunday night.
According to the state Department of Environmental Management, the man was Matthew Smith, 64, of Fitchburg, Mass. The DEM said that Smith drowned.
A search for Smith began after dark on Sunday night after he was reported missing. His body was discovered at around 7 a.m. on Monday when it was spotted by a US Coast Guard helicopter.
The Narragansett Police and Fire departments received a 911 call at about 9 p.m. on Sunday that a swimmer had gone missing at 7:30 p.m. at Scarborough. The beach was closed and no lifeguards were on duty. According to DEM, swimming was restricted to waist-deep at state beaches Sunday because of strong surf and riptides following the storm system that went through Rhode Island over the weekend..
Lifeguards at Scarborough made several rescues near Black Point throughout the day, the agency said. At one point, beach managers restricted swimming to knee-deep.
DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement and Narragansett Police and Fire searched the area Sunday night into Monday morning . A Narragansett Fire boat recovered the body after it was spotted in the water by the Coast Guard helicopter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.