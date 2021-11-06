SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A year-long celebration of South Kingstown’s tricentennial is coming in 2023, and the town is looking for volunteers to help plan it.
A Steering Committee created by the Town Council will meet on a quarterly basis until late fall of 2023 to guide the planning of programs and events to celebrate the history and achievements of South Kingstown.
The town’s Economic Development Committee asked the Town Council back in March to form a steering committee to guide the festivities surrounding the founding of South Kingstown, which happened when it broke away from what is now North Kingstown in 1723.
“While 2023 might seem like a long way away at the moment, it will be upon us sooner than we might think,” South Kingstown Economic Development Committee Chairman Larry Fish said.
“The process of organizing such a once-in-a-generation event will take time, talent and energy to make the celebration the memorable occasion that it deserves to be.”
EDC member Henry Thayer researched planning and events around the town’s 250th anniversary in 1973.
That committee had 35 members representing most of the town’s civic organizations. It planned a slate of events from May to August that included parades, fireworks, concerts, plays and other activities.
“Clearly this was a large, well-planned event that took a lot of time to organize and brought substantial economic benefits to the town,” Fish said.
EDC member Joanne Esposito, who works at the University of Rhode Island’s Office of University Events, offered her experience organizing large-scale events, including URI’s recent 125th anniversary celebration.
Smaller working groups assigned to specific tasks will meet as needed and report back to the committee.
The town is asking for residents and local organizations that are interested in serving to submit an application by Nov. 30. The forms are on the town’s website.
“After the past year of tragedy from the COVID pandemic, we believe that many residents will welcome the opportunity to plan something happy and fun for the town,” Fish said.
The committee is designed to be large enough to handle strategic planning, fundraising, publicity, planning and program execution. Subcommittees will focus on pride of place, culture and diversity and commerce.
Among the groups the town hopes to have represented on the committee are youth groups and charitable non-profits, civic organizations such as the Rotary and Elks clubs, the Narragansett Tribal Council and representatives of each village.
Museums, arts and religious organizations also could have a voice, as well as the business community, elected officials and town staff.
The Town Council will have the duty of appointing members to the steering committee. Councilor Deborah Kelso said she wants time to make sure the committee is diverse and represents a broad cross-section of the community.
“We have a lot of qualified boards in town that should participate, not just the EDC,” Kelso said.
