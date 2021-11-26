With COVID-19 booster shots now widely available to most adult Rhode Islanders and the holidays approaching, officials are encouraging people to get the additional shot in order to reinforce protection from severe illness.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control last week expanded recommendations for booster shots to now include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine as part of their primary series.
“We know that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” Rhode Island Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott said. “Anyone who is eligible for a booster dose should make an appointment to get one. If you have a question about what type of vaccine to get for a booster dose, talk to your primary care provider about the choice that is best for you.”
Moderna and J&J booster doses are available to eligible Rhode Islanders as of Oct. 22. Booster doses of Pfizer vaccine have been available since Sept. 24.
Rhode Island’s Department of Health on Monday reported 305 total new COVID cases per 100,000 people in the past week, making Rhode Island a state with high transmission.
Locally, North Kingstown had 217 cases per 100,000 of population for the week of Nov. 7-13. For the same period, South Kingstown had 202 cases per 100,000 and Narragansett 161.
The numbers exclude residents in congregate care facilities.
The state’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Thanksgiving and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. All state-run COVID-19 test sites will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day as well. Regular hours of testing will resume on Friday, Nov. 26.
Those who want a booster shot can search for appointments by vaccine type at VaccinateRI.org or at one of the options listed at C19VaccineRI.org. Call 844-930-1779 or 2-1-1 for more help to make an appointment.
To date, 1.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Rhode Island, with 841,662 people at least partially vaccinated and 756,675 people who have completed the primary vaccine series.
Data supplied by the Rhode Island Dept. of Health about who has been vaccinated show North Kingstown approaching 80 percent of residents who have gotten both initial shots (or a J&J single shot), with South Kingstown and Narragansett between 60 and 70 percent vaccinated.
In Narragansett, 71 percent of residents are partially vaccinated, while 65.4 percent have completed the primary vaccine series.
North Kingstown reports 84.6 percent partially vaccinated and 78 percent who have finished the first series.
In South Kingstown, the numbers are 67.5 percent partially vaccinated, and 62.7 percent who have received both shots of Pfizer or Moderna or a single J&J shot.
State figures report 100 percent of residents in North and South Kingstown who are age 65 and over completed the primary vaccination series. In Narragansett, it’s 97 percent of 65 and above.
In addition to rolling out booster shots for adults, the state has announced that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11 is now authorized for use.
The state department of health has announced upcoming Pfizer vaccine clinics for children in that age group.
Narragansett will hold a clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Narragansett Elementary School.
In North Kingstown, clinics will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Davisville Middle School and 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Wickford Middle School.
South Kingstown will offer vaccines for ages 5 to 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the South Road School site.
The clinics are for 5 to 11 year-olds only, but are open to children in that age group that attend any school or reside in any city or town.
