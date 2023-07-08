NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett plans to boost coastal erosion around its Scarborough sewer treatment plant through a $515,000 loan recently awarded by the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.
A 600-foot-rip-rap barrier will be built to extend seaward from the shoreline of the treatment facility. The project will include the placement of appropriately sized rip-rap boulders on the existing barrier to restore the structure to its original dimensions.
It will help to prevent continuing loss of land at the plant, which borders the Atlantic Ocean along Ocean Road.
“The Scarborough Wastewater Treatment Facility’s 2,200-foot effluent outfall must be protected from ever-changing and more frequent, powerful coastal storms, and possible hurricanes. This project will do just that,” said Town Manager James Tierney.
Scarborough WWTF at 990 Ocean Road treats an average of 1.4 million gallons of wastewater per day, serving approximately 7,300 customers in the southern portion of Narragansett.
The Scarborough WWTF is located on a coastal bluff, which makes it susceptible to storm surge and other severe weather impacts.
“With sea level rise and more frequent and severe coastal storm events, critical infrastructure like Narragansett’s Scarborough Wastewater Treatment Facility need to be hardened to the impacts of climate change,” said Jeffrey Diehl, CEO of Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.
“We are pleased that this $515,000 loan will allow Narragansett to better protect their wastewater treatment facility which is so important to residents, businesses, and the environment,” he said.
“The Town of Narragansett thanks RI Infrastructure Bank for providing financing for this important project to prevent coastal erosion at our town’s primary wastewater treatment facility,” Tierney said.
“This is a smart resilience investment in a facility located directly adjacent to our coast,” he added.
In 2017, the Scarborough plant was the first in the state to incorporate technology that would prevent flooding due to sea level rise, a $1.3 million project of which about $1 million was federally funded.
That work used steel sheet piles, reinforced concrete walls and heavy stone protection to protect the facility from the impact of increasingly intense coastal storms.
It was designed in close coordination with the state’s Coastal Resources Management Council, which first pitched the idea of incorporating sea level rise into the design and the town agreed.
As a result, the town opted to construct a seawall between the facility and the ocean approximately two feet higher than federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines for a 100-year flood plain.
The town council in 2021 unanimously voted to accept a $131,000 federal grant that covered a large portion of the costs related to modifying existing manhole structures and reinforcing drain structures at the facility.
“The proposed project is designed to ensure that high-rate stormwater flows do not result in the flooding of the WWTF during extreme weather events,” Narragansett Town Engineer Jon Gerhard told the council at the time.
The town, through its engineering department, applied for the grant through the pre-disaster mitigation grant program, a program of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) and the FEMA.
The project focused on stormwater flows in the treatment facility’s drainage line, combined with flow resistance on the downstream end of the line, as a result of high sea levels and/or sand and rock deposition at the outfall due to a hurricane, to construct improvements so that manhole covers do not become unseated and/or cause exfiltration, according to the town.
The grant was to expire this May. The town documented spending and work related to the project and reported it back to RIEMA and the grant funds have been disbursed for the project.
The total project cost was $235,000 and the town would make up the difference. Accordingly, the town was portion is $104,000 to complete the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.