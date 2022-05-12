SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A group of high school students is getting a hands-on chance to repair a piece of Kingston Village history.
About 30 students in two of Eric Swanson’s carpentry classes at South Kingstown High School were using a table saw, nail gun and other equipment — safely and supervised, of course — Tuesday to start work on fixing the wooden cover piece known as the Kingston “Wishing Well.”
“The thing about this job is, you never know what’s going to come through the door. It’s different every time,” Swanson said.
The white and green well usually sits at the small grass island at the intersection of South Road and Kingstown Road (Route 138).
Photos of the well go back at least to 1912. The piece has seen its share of mishaps over the decades, but always survives with the help of the community.
“I’d be curious as to what parts are still original,” Swanson said. “I guess maybe the arch, because that’s kind of under the overhang of the roof. That’s the best bet. I know all the lattice is new.”
On Feb. 11, a vehicle slammed into the wooden structure, knocking it over and taking out several planks in the process.
The damaged well went to Swanson’s carpentry shop last week, and Arnold Lumber provided enough wood for the students to bring it back up to a presentable condition.
They plan to have the work done in time for the well to return to its rightful place of honor by May 21, the date of the Kingston Village Fair.
It will also have a fresh coat of white paint, thanks to Swanson and his students.
“Safety glasses on! Come on over, I have some work for you to do,” Swanson told the group of 13 kids in his morning class.
With eight replacement planks ready for two sides of the well’s lower half, Swanson told the group the plan to cut the wood so that each plank forms a tongue and groove connection along its long sides.
“You guys have to mill it just a little more, just a couple more cuts,” he told them. “You hold the boards on edge, like so, and cut a bevel in the outer face.”
Each student got their turn to make a cut, using the shop’s table saw.
“Everyone’s going to get a chance, come on up,” Swanson told the juniors, sophomores and freshmen that make up the class.
Junior Cody Granville, 16, has an uncle who is a carpenter, so cutting wood comes pretty naturally, he said.
“I came into the class with a little bit of experience. But it’s been fun. Mr. Swanson has taught me a lot this year so far, and I find all of it really interesting,” he said. The class recently made jewelry boxes to take home as gifts for Mother’s Day, he said.
The students also used a chop saw to cut off short ends on each plank. After most of the cutting was done, Swanson showed the students how to trim off uncut bits from the planks.
“What’s this tool called? A block plane, an absolutely indispensable, essential carpenter’s tool. I had a bit of uncut wood there, and now I don’t,” he said.
The class then used a nail gun to temporarily set the planks on the well. One plank had to be re-trimmed a bit in order to fit properly.
“We’re going to paint them, let the paint dry and then nail them on,” Swanson told the class. He expects the work to be finished by Tuesday.
The well received a restoration in April 2015, and writing on one of the inside boards shows that two families, the Mannings and Axelrods, repaired it.
During Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the roof and base were blown across Route 138 and had to be re-positioned.
“It’s been through all kinds of things,” Swanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.