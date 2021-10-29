NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The kindness of strangers and the work of the nonprofit volunteer organization Amenity Aid are helping those facing hygiene poverty in South County and throughout the state.
The Warwick-based agency founded by Liz Duggan is ramping up its collection drive of personal hygiene products for those struggling to buy the basic items. Often in such situations, food and shelter come before shampoo, soap, body wash and deodorant.
“We focus solely on hygiene products,” Duggan said. “It’s an ongoing effort and we’ve been doing this for eight years in Rhode Island.”
Amenity Aid just concluded a successful hygiene product donation drive Saturday at Ocean State Community Wellness in North Kingstown.
From Oct. 18-23, State Sen. Alana DiMario and State Rep. Julie Casimiro partnered with Ocean State Community Wellness to collect new bottles of shampoo and conditioner.
“It was a big outreach effort through social media,” Casimiro said. “Ocean State Community Wellness is a great partner. They didn’t hesitate to help us out.”
Lots of members and non-members to Ocean State Community Wellness dropped off items, Casimiro said. DiMario said she posted about the drive on her neighborhood’s Facebook page and received donations that way as well.
“One of the striking things to me was that not only are these things sometimes expensive, they’re also consumable,” DiMario said. “You constantly need more of them and the need continues.”
Casimiro and DiMario asked Amenity Aid what their specific need was, and the shampoo and conditioner items were at the top of the list.
“We do a lot of dental work so toothbrush and toothpaste we need. Deodorant’s a big one. Probably our biggest requested items are shampoo, deodorant and feminine care products,” Duggan said.
A good portion of what Amenity Aid collects also comes in the form of travel size toiletries and hotel amenities, such as an unopened mini tube of toothpaste or shampoo.
“We build hygiene kits with them and they go to street-based outreach programs,” Duggan said.
Since its founding in 2013, Amenity Aid has received 260,000 donated basic hygiene products. The organization makes about five to 10 donations of about 300 products each week to a network of 21 nonprofits statewide. The products in turn get into the hands of vulnerable populations.
“We welcome anyone to do a collection drive, anyone that wants to make a difference, whether it’s a birthday party, holiday party or corporate event, collection drives are definitely part of the lifeblood of our organization,” Duggan said.
Hygiene products such as soap, toothpaste and deodorant are not covered under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and research cited by Amenity Aid shoes that one in three low-income American families struggles to afford basic non-food household goods, including products related to personal care.
What’s more, common coping strategies used by struggling families, such as brushing teeth without toothpaste or washing without soap, can increase the likelihood of health and wellness issues.
Another key part of Amenity Aid’s mission is to combat “period poverty,” a lack of access to period products in the most vulnerable populations. Feminine care products are the items most requested by the organizations it serves.
“Of all the items we provide, tampons, pads and other period products are the most essential,” Duggan said. “They are also the most expensive hygiene product we buy and have the shortest life cycle of any product we provide. For example, we can buy four toothbrushes for $1, or, for the same $1, one box of eight tampons.”
The need for such products is great, and there’s often an emotional toll around being unable to afford basic care necessities, Duggan said. Families that forgo personal care products experience more stress and decreased self-respect. Parents worry that they can’t reinforce healthy hygiene habits with their children because of a lack of essential toiletries.
“During unprecedented times like these, the need is so great across the state,” Casimiro said.
