It's summer in South County and, as any local resident will tell you, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is, by far, the worst time to be on the road in Southern Rhode Island. But is this year's traffic any better or worse than past years? In this week's Independent Newspaper, local officials discuss their town's efforts to mitigate traffic issues such as speeding and distracted driving. The general consensus among officials in NK, SK and Narragansett is this year's traffic and the accompanying issues it presents is similar to past summers but, as always, noticeably busier than the rest of the year. But what do you think? Do you think traffic in Southern Rhode Island is better, or worse, this year compared to past summers? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

