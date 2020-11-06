SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Voters in South Kingstown were poised to send four Democrats, including incumbent Michelle Brousseau, to seats on the town’s School Committee on Tuesday.
Unofficial state results showed Paula Whitford received the most votes, at 6,910, followed by Christie Fish, Brousseau and Melissa Boyd.
Four of the seven committee seats were up for re-election in this cycle. The current chairwoman, Stephanie Canter, did not advance past the primary in September.
Reached Wednesday afternoon, Whitford said she was surprised about her jump from being out of contention Tuesday night, before all votes came in, to the top spot.
“I was surprised, because it wasn’t looking so good,” she said. “That was a big change from the primary (Whitford received the most votes, 2,668) but, keeping in mind we still had mail-in ballots, we still had drop box ballots to count. It was very overwhelming to wake up this morning to see I had went from seven to one.”
Whitford said she was very humbled, overwhelmed and grateful to her supporters.
“I just hope that I can do them a great service,” she said.
Similar flips took place with the other leading candidates, who trailed behind the independent contenders early Tuesday night.
“Thank you to the SK community for supporting this new voice,” Boyd said. “It has been an incredible journey and I am grateful for the wonderful friends and neighbors who have worked to support this campaign, contributed, and offered feedback, advice and ideas for a new path forward.”
Brousseau and Fish could not be reached Wednesday.
Voters ultimately didn’t go for the four independent candidates in large enough numbers on Election Day. They included not only incumbent Jacy Northup, but former schools superintendent and interim 2019 superintendent Bob Hicks and challengers Paula Bradley and Karen Humes.
The new School Committee elected Tuesday will face several key issues, including a proposed $85 million facilities project and reforms designed to address racism in the schools.
In September, the Town Council delayed the Stage II application for proposed school facilities upgrades to February of 2021. The Stage II application to the state has been in the works for almost two years.
The School Committee had voted to submit the $92 million application to the state.
That plan would include $78 million in bonded debt, $6 million in state grant money, plus $7.7 million in non debt-funded capital improvement work.
The application is needed in order to seek state reimbursement of between 35 and 50 percent on the work after its substantial completion. That money comes from a statewide $250 million bond issue for school projects that voters approved in November 2018.
Currently on the table is a plan to renovate Curtis Corner Middle School for use as a new high school site, and to expand Broad Rock School as well. The town’s elementary schools also would receive site improvements.
In July the committee took several steps to address and rectify what current and former students said is systemic racism within the town’s school system.
A group of advocates called Towards an Antiracist South Kingstown (TASK), a Black Lives Matter allied coalition of South Kingstown students, former students and parents, called for the changes following local protests related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.
Among the changes approved at the July School Committee meeting was the creation of an ethnic studies course, required for graduation starting with the Class of 2024, and an audit of the curriculum to ensure it includes cultural equity and representation of minorities.
Out-of-school suspensions would be removed, except for cases of physical violence. On the administrative side, all staff would take part in “antiracist” professional development activities.
All contracts, policies and guidance documents would begin to incorporate “antiracist” language. And the school department will create a plan to ensure public sharing of data related to discipline, the school workforce and school programs.
