NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The plywood pyramid at the corner of Boon and Rodman streets will be finished and raised in a matter of days to sit atop the tower of a former Presbyterian church that’s been a part of the pier since the 1880s.
Craig Miller, the property’s owner, is in the end stages of a restoration of the building that will transform it into a pair of condominiums with impressive views of Narragansett and the bay.
Miller is waiting for favorable weather to hoist the 35-foot belfry up by crane to the 55-foot tower.
“I’m putting back the church almost exactly the way it was in 1880,” Miller said. Work has been proceeding for about a year and should be complete this summer.
The project had the blessing of Shirley Eastham, former Narragansett Historical Society president, who died in January.
“She was the first person I met when I was looking to buy the building. She showed me this grainy photograph of what this building used to be,” Miller said.
Built using Narragansett Pier Granite, it preceded the town’s famous Towers Casino by two years.
Kneeland Partelow of Wakefield “one of the best stone masons in South County,” laid each of the building’s more than 20,000 stones.
The structure deteriorated over the 20th century. Its distinctive wood-framed gable roof burned in a fire in the early 1950s and the wooden belfry was lost in the hurricane of 1938. The church’s bronze bells, weighing more than 1,500 pounds, were sold to St. Thomas More Church.
The photo from about 1885 served as a guide for proportion, shape and size on Miller’s work. He owns and runs an engineering and architecture firm in the Boston area.
Miller went further, researching the original architects, a firm called Ware and Van Brunt of Boston.
“They’d done a significant number of prominent structures in the Boston area at that time — 1860s, 1870s,” he said. William Robert Ware designed the Carpenter Gothic style of the Narragansett building. Miller found a pencil sketch of it at the University of Minnesota.
“There’s not much information on the building except that one grainy photograph that Shirley found,” he said. “And the pencil sketch. We’ve used those two images as a guide to put it back together.”
The building for decades sat unused and almost hidden by weeds and brush. The only sign that it was there was the mysterious stone tower that juts into the sky.
Miller saw this tower by chance one day several years ago, and that started him on his journey.
A summer visitor to Narragansett, he was coming out of Crazy Burger with his family after a lunch and noticed the very top of the rectangular stone tower, and curiosity got him.
“I could just see the very top sticking out from behind a roof, so I took a walk down the street with my daughter to see what it was, and the tower just got bigger and bigger the closer I got,” he said. “I saw a for sale sign out front and called the number on it and asked, what’s the deal with this building?”
Miller’s Waterfield Design Group has completed projects all over New England, including Brown University, the U.S. Naval War College in Newport and the University of Rhode Island.
But this one is a labor of love, Miller said.
He purchased it in 2017, and noted he was third in line to buy the property. Two buyers ahead of him wanted to tear it down, he said. But he emphasized to the seller that he had a mission to preserve the building as it originally stood, and that sealed the deal.
Miller’s project is part of a building boom on Boon Street — a rebirth of sorts.
Just a block or two down, the former Narragansett Pier Railroad Station is in the middle of a renovation to restore it to its former glory.
The church building has its own interest to longtime locals. It served as a community hall for Boy Scout meetings, as a polling place, and as a car restoration garage for Ted Wright, known as “Mr. Narragansett.”
“He was a local celebrity. Even though he never owned it, he was in here all the time,” Miller said.
Miller gets asked several times daily what he’s working on. He said people can check often on a special web page about the project — at www.wdgrp.com/114boontower — if they’re interested in watching the belfry being raised.
“The building has played a pretty sizable role in the community for a long time. I’m excited to play a role in bringing it back,” Miller said.
