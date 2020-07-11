NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council couldn’t come to agreement this week on approving $43,000 in work to make the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett safer for visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adding glass sneeze guards to the service desk to seperate staff members and the public, opening up stack areas, spacing service lines and clearly marking 6-foot intervals inside and outside the building are part of the proposed work that contractor Abcore Restoration Inc., would perform at the library, which reopened Monday and allows up to 20 patrons in at any one time.
But what proved to be the sticking point was the planned installation of an exit door in the current children’s section of the library.
Currently the library has one main door for all traffic in and out of the building.
The changes would move the children’s area and install a new secondary door there, so that visitors aren’t entering and exiting the building using the existing door and passing one another at close range.
“We’re trying to remain flexible because we’re in a very small space and up until now had functioned well with one door,” Library Board of Trustees President Laurie Kelly said. “It is one step on the way to make everyone safer, the patrons as well as the staff.”
Councilors Rick Lema and Jill Lawler said they wanted the library to put out an RFP, or request for proposals, for comprehensive improvements to the library.
“If we’re going to spend $43,000, what’s it going to take to get this building up to where it really should be,” Lema said.
Councilor Patrick Murray said he wanted to see plans for the work as proposed, and said he’d visit the library Tuesday to get a look for himself.
Jesse Pugh, the councilor who along with Murray voted for the work, said an RFP process would be too lengthy.
“These improvements are timely and very specific to COVID,” he said.
Library staff said the building has challenges with high traffic areas, small space and close contact services. Each library must assess its space, capacity, and services as they develop reopening plans as directed by the Rhode Island Department of Health Regulations.
As part of its plan, the library needs to be modified to minimize the touching of materials and enhance the ability to regularly clean areas that are difficult to clean now with the current configuration.
The funding for the work is available, in the library account.
Abcore Restoration Company, Inc. holds the current contract for general construction services with the town. Under the current Town Council policy, projects that cost more than $4,000 require Town Council approval. While the policy also sets an upper limit of $50,000, the council may waive that provision.
Finance Director Chris Spagnoli said the project is eligible for federal reimbursement through FEMA and other grants.
“If we keep all the receipts and do all the proper purchasing procedures, we probably could submit this for reimbursement,” Spagnoli said.
There’s also the potential for more federal help for libraries.
U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), has introduced the Library Stabilization Fund Act. The legislation would provide $2 billion in federal funding for public libraries nationwide through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The bill includes formula funding to states with a $10 million small state minimum, as well as funding to tribes and the establishment of a $200 million competitive grant program, all designed to help strengthen libraries’ ability to provide services to communities impacted by COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on every aspect of our daily lives,” Reed said. “Libraries, which anchor our local communities, are no exception. Local budget shortfalls have left libraries to grapple with severe cuts, furloughs of staff, and reduced operations just when communities need their services the most. In addition to providing additional resources to enable schools to reopen safely, close the homework gap, and strengthen the social safety net, we need to invest in libraries to help our communities recover.”
Reed said the bill would “help ensure libraries can safely weather COVID-19 and continue to find new ways to bridge the digital divide and safely provide information, books, programming, and services that people of all ages need to stay engaged and informed. This is a smart investment in our libraries to keep people and communities connected and contribute to our economic recovery.”
The Maury Loontjens Library has had its town funding cut substantially over the past two years. Last year, the library’s $841,000 request was reduced to $400,000 in an acrimonious budget season. The council set a similar $400,000 funding level this year.
In May, Reed led a bipartisan letter with 45 colleagues urging Senate leaders to include additional library funding in the next COVID-19 relief package.
Reed and his colleagues also noted that even though many libraries have limited public access due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are offering technology and services to connect students to distance and summer learning, those with jobs to telework, job seekers to employment opportunities and training, and vulnerable adults and seniors who are homebound and need a lifeline to health information, government services and social interaction.
The Library Stabilization Fund would help libraries support general operations such as paying staff, sustaining the ongoing functionality of libraries (including by purchasing deep cleaning services and coronavirus response supplies), and ensuring the continued development of, and training of library staff on best practices for the safe handling of library materials and ways to sustain reopening and operations.
It also would safely provide access to computers and other technology in libraries, expand digital network access and strengthen and expand educational resources.
Workforce development, adult education, job searches and resume building and skills training, economic and business development, health information, digital literacy skills and financial literacy also would be bolstered, according to Reed.
