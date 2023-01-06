NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of North Kingstown is considering one of its largest purchases of open-space land in coordination with other environmental groups interested in protecting the tract from development.
Known as the Cruickshank property off Shermantown Road, the three-parcel area comprises about 355 acres that are mostly woods and wetlands. Now held in a trust, it was once owned by Alexander M. Cruickshank and his wife, Irene.
“This is one of the largest, unfragmented areas in the region and it is connected to other open space,” said Nicole LaFontaine, town director of Planning and Development, who explained that the purchase could total over 700 acres when including nearby private and publicly held open space.
Town Manager Ralph Mollis said that the planned purchase at a yet-undisclosed sum “is a protective barricade up against other things that could happen if laws protecting open space are changed in the future.”
It is an investment, said both LaFontaine and Mollis, for protecting land from development and adding land to a nearby storehouse of public and private tracts that have easements and provisions for keeping it natural.
“That property has been on the radar for a long time because of its size and detail,” LaFontaine said.
To help the town defray costs in the purchase as well as provide multiple layers of state and federal protection of the land, the town is partnering with the U.S. Natural Resources and Conservation Service and the state Department of Environmental Management.
The natural resources agency will first buy easement rights to the property before it is sold to the town.
An easement is a right to use someone else’s land for a specified purpose. In this case it would be to prevent the development and retain the property in its natural state.
Once an easement has been granted, the landowner may not interfere with the grantee’s use of the easement.
For example, an easement may allow someone to use a road on their neighbor’s land to get to their own.
Once the federal acquisition of rights is obtained, the town can then begin its process to purchase the actual land, which would come with the federally-protected rights against development.
Those federal rights would be a barrier over which any future state or even local laws might attempt to change or eliminate the protections put in place.
The town would then need to have an appraisal done of the property’s worth with the easements and according to specific standards for evaluating it. The appraisal is different from the assessment that can be used for tax purposes.
Federal and state funds will be the source of money to pay for the land once the town and the trust negotiate a price, town officials said. Both federal and state funding will be pursued after the U.S. Natural Resources and Conservation Service completes obtaining the easements.
Approximately 60% of the 355 acres are wooded swamp with intermittent streams and pools of water. Access to the site is available through an easement over land located in South Kingstown.
That condition alone has made it difficult to create housing or business developments that have the highest and best use of the land since various local zoning laws protect wetlands from being destroyed.
Mollis said that the federal the Wetland Reserve Easement Program would pay for up to 90% of the appraised value. Another 10% would be paid through a grant from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Protecting open space is also a state-led issue as well. In 2021- 2022, nearly $3.60 million of state funds were used to protect 575 acres.
This open space and agricultural land preservation were worth $9.59 million in 2022. The now-protected lands, scattered along the state, are protected through the State Land Conservation Program, Agricultural Land Preservation Commission (ALPC), and Open Space Grant Program.
The programs, funded by voter-approved bond funds, are leveraged with grants from various federal programs, non-profit groups, and local partners.
“Investments in open space and working farmland protect historic and locally significant lands, enhance our communities, and strengthen the state’s climate resilience,” said DEM Director Terry Gray.
“Today more than ever, we must continue to preserve our state’s valuable open spaces to forge a stronger, greener, healthier Rhode Island for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.