Various businesses throughout the South County region — especially tourist-dependent restaurants — are experiencing staff shortages forcing them to curtail business hours.
Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, reported this week that the problem with staff shortages is widespread and affects not only hours of operations, but also days businesses are open.
In downtown Wakefield, Phil’s restaurant had to stop evening dinners, according to owner Ken Tetzner. However, the restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for breakfast and lunch.
“To get open for dinner we need to staff a whole other shift consisting of cooks, servers, food runners and dishwashers,” he said this week.
“We have spent the money advertising, but we have not had much luck with most positions, especially back of the house workers, such as cooks and dishwashers,” he added.
He added that the restaurant is still trying to fill daytime hours for the summer and “we have switched gears since we cannot open at night on a regular basis.”
To help cover the loss of business, he and the nearby Contemporary Theater Company — just behind his Main Street restaurant — are exploring whether to jointly host weddings. Ceremonies would be on CTC’s outdoor patio and receptions would be on his deck, Tetzner said.
“We are also trying to get more into catering on premises and also other venues. With my employees already working overtime this seems to be the best way to try to make it work,” he said.
At the Bluebird Café in South Kingstown owner Howard Raitano is no longer open at all on Monday and Tuesdays, and stopped his popular Friday night dinners.
At Point Judith in Narragansett, the much larger George’s of Galilee, which can seat hundreds with combined indoor and outdoor seating, also has scaled back because help is hard to find.
Kevin Durfee, owner, said that he has scaled back closing from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m., had outsourced some operations like bookkeeping, and made some other adjustments.
“By now, you need to have your summer staff and be ready to go,” he said.
“If you have less staff, you can’t kill people with the working hours. We’ve learned to make adjustments,” Durfee added.
At Wakefield’s local Bess Eaton donut shop on Kingstown Road, a sign is taped to the door.
“Due to staffing issues the dining room will be closed at 2:30 p.m. daily. Drive thru open until 6 p.m., 5 p.m. on Sunday. Sorry of any inconvenience.”
Viele said these are just a few examples of dozens of instances coming to him about various businesses wrestling with staff shortages.
“It’s mostly restaurants I am hearing from, but there are other industries affected, too, even if they aren’t cutting back hours or days of operations,” said Viele.
As one measure of showing interest in wanting help, nearly 20 businesses came to a Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce job fair held last week at South Kingstown High School.
It was the first joint job fair the two sponsored for this school’s students. It was designed in part to help find summer staff — perhaps even permanent employees — for area businesses.
In addition to those from the hospitality industry, businesses representing health care, entertainment and fitness were seeking people.
“Every employer I had there felt it was successful and well worth their time and walked always with a good amount of applications,” he said about the job fair open the school’s entire 900-student population.
Stay Anchored
The South and Kent County Prevention Coalitions recently announced that they are hosting their second “Stay Anchored” Competition this month.
This is a non-alcoholic cocktail competition held for restaurants in Washington and Kent County. The competition provides an innovative way for restaurants to create a non-alcoholic drink or “DryDocker” as part of the competition.
Customers of these restaurants have the opportunity to vote for a favorite zero-proof cocktail. The contest runs through Sunday. The winning restaurant will show off their drink on the Rhode Show on June 29th.
“As someone who has been sober for 33 years, it is exciting to have other options aside from soda and water. I am willing to spend a little more to have a delicious, personalized experience — by drinking a house-made mocktail,” said Kathy Garder, South County Partnerships for Success grant manager.
Cyndi Rego, who holds a similar position at Kent County Partnerships for Success, said, “This is a chance for restaurants to enhance their profits, but also an incredible opportunity for customers who want more options when it comes to non-alcoholic choices.”
There are ten restaurants competing in the “Stay Anchored” competition. They are Iron Works (Warwick), Matunuck Oyster Bar (Wakefield), Rasa (East Greenwich), Iggy’s Boardwalk (Warwick), Coast Guard House (Narragansett), PJ’s Pub (Narragansett), George’s of Galilee (Narragansett), Kristi’s Kraftails (Warren/Statewide), Wickford on the Water (North Kingstown), and Ballard’s Beach Resort (New Shoreham/Block Island).
Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini
In North Kingstown, Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini has announced the appointment of Kristine Pacheco as administrator at the center for skilled nursing and rehabilitation services.
Pacheco is a licensed nursing home administrator with 25 years of experience in the hospital and outpatient settings.
“I am excited to join the Bayview family and help continue the skilled nursing facility’s more than 50-year tradition of providing high-quality health care to the community,” Pacheco said.
“Bayview is blessed to have a dedicated and caring team of nurses, certified nursing assistants and other experienced staff that are focused on our mission every day.”
Pacheco attended Fisher College and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in health care.
Bayview was recently recognized as a “Best Nursing Home” for short-term rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report.
The 120-bed center, located at 860 N. Quidnessett Road, overlooking the Quidnessett Country Club and Narragansett Bay, is also undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation of its subacute rehabilitation-care unit.
The Beach Hut Relocates
The Beach Hut Gift Shop has moved from the North End of Narragansett to 9 Pier Marketplace, Unit 9, in Narragansett.
It celebrated a grand opening with a ribbon cutting with the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce and Narragansett Chamber of Commerce on May 19.
The Beach Hut offers custom on-site embroidery with unique gift ideas for all occasions and encourages members of the public to stop in to pick from a variety of gifts including beach towels, sweatshirts, Rhode Island themed gifts, gift baskets and more.
It originally opened in October 2021 to create unique gifts that were personalized and could be obtained through curbside pickup.
“I’m truly thankful to our local community for making my little store your place to create memories with your gift giving,” said Lynn Murphy, owner.
“I’ve been so blessed to have met such wonderful guests who many of you have become friends. Thank you so much for having me create your unique personalized gift items,” she said.
Designing a special one-of-a-kind, unique and custom-embroidered gift for someone is the focus of the shop, she said.
“A unique gift can help brighten someone’s day even just for one moment in time,” Murphy added.
New Gilbert Stuart Leader
The Gilbert Stuart Birthplace Museum in Saunderstown has announced that Michelle Lee Leonard will be its new executive director.
Leonard moved to Rhode Island six years ago from Edinburgh, Scotland, after completing her master’s degree and doctoral work in art history. While at the University of Edinburgh, she taught classes on art from the 18th to 20th century.
Her specializations include the creation and projection of visual identity, which makes an exciting fit with the birthplace of America’s foremost portraitist.
She also brings with her a wealth of experience working in museums and galleries in both the U.S. and the U.K. and is looking forward to the opportunities and challenges that her new role affords.
“The Gilbert Stuart Museum is a Rhode Island gem” Leonard said, adding, “and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the preservation and promotion of the institution.”
“As we emerge from the pandemic, I would like to welcome back those patrons and volunteers who have supported us through these tough times, and I would like to share in the joy of the reopening of the museum and grounds with the new faces who are discovering us for the first time,” she said.
The museum is currently open Friday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and starting on June 30, the museum schedule will start opening on Thursdays.
Chamber Choice Awards
The following businesses were recognized by the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce for their service and innovation as part of the organization’s annual businesses retreat.
Superhero Award (The business who has come to your rescue time and time again): Jerry’s Paint & Hardware.
Local Treasure Award (Best place to bring out of town guests/the place that you want to hide from tourists): Matunuck Oyster Bar and Brickley’s Ice Cream.
Rising Star Award (Given the any new business that has opened within the last three years and is doing exceptional work): South County Bread Co.
Business of the Year Award (An existing business that is recognized for continued year after year growth): The Matunuck Group — Ocean Mist, The Pub, Matunuck Surf Shop, Point Break Cottages, Matunuck Pizza Pie Co., Surfside Coffee Matunuck.
Non-Profit of the Year Award (Given to the non-profit that exceeds their mission): Save One Soul Animal Rescue League.
Legacy Award (The award recognizes staying power, longevity, the ability to adjust to the changing economic climate and growth. In business a minimum of 15 years): South County Health.
Spreadin’ the Love (Given to the for profit business who uses their marketing power and resources to support charities and causes in our community): Caf Bar AND Sunset Farm.
Best Employer Award (Stellar work environment, high work moral, the place you want to work): Belmont Market.
Community All-Star (Given to the individual that has continually given back to Southern RI): Kevin Finnegan of The Matunuck Group.
Young Professional of the Year (Given to the young professional that stands out amongst the rest): Alicia Johnson of South County Habitat For Humanity.
Best Family Restaurant (A restaurant that you can bring the whole family): Mews Tavern.
Above and Beyond Service Award (The business that provides stellar customer service): Green Line Apothecary.
Family Business of the Year Award (Recognizes a stand out family owned and operated business): Clark Farms.
