SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown High School’s valedictorian has always enjoyed being around people, and wants to make it her purpose in life to care for them.
Stella DeSimone said she’s been interested in a medical career since she was a child. Now the 2022 graduate is on her way toward making her dream a reality.
“I just feel like medicine’s the thing I’ve always been drawn to,” she said.
DeSimone,18, will start in the fall at the University of Connecticut, studying statistics and biology.
“They have a really good statistics program there,” she said. Her ultimate goal is to apply to medical school and become a physician, but also to conduct research.
She is the daughter of Noemi and Peter DeSimone, and has three siblings — Sofia, Troy and Lucas.
Her mother works as an outreach coordinator for the University of Rhode Island’s pharmacy department.
“She’s been that influence for me,” to pursue medicine, she said.
DeSimone, who gave a speech at Friday’s commencement, graduated with not only the top academic position in the school, but also a list of impressive awards and honors.
DeSimone received UConn’s Academic Excellence Scholarship, and was a National Merit Scholarship finalist.
Always more of a “math and science kind of person,” she enjoyed taking anatomy class during sophomore year. “But I didn’t get to do any of the fun stuff because that was the year we got cut short,” because of COVID. “Didn’t have as much lab time, but that was still a very interesting course.”
Her junior year, she took a statistics course.
“That showed me how I can combine the two, statistics and science, and see where I want to go,” she said.
DeSimone was a member of the SKHS chorus throughout high school, and part of the eSKape vocal group starting as a sophomore.
“That was absolutely my favorite extracurricular,” she said. “I met so many amazing people and was able to be part of all-state chorus. You get to meet other people from other schools and exchange ideas.”
She had one final chance to perform with eSKape on graduation night.
“I love music, it’s a great creative outlet,” she said.
A student of Spanish all four years, she also received the Seal of Bi-literacy in her senior year.
This summer, DeSimone will have her sights on the water —she’s a lifeguard and will work full-time at Kingston’s Camp for children, on Larkin’s Pond.
“I’ve been a swimmer my whole life. I did club team and the high school team. It’s a natural progression for me to get into life guarding, and I really love working with the kids,” she said.
About her time in South Kingstown, DeSimone said she’ll cherish the sense of close community at the schools.
“We have so many different events,” she said. “The students can come together and have fun, and see what it means to be involved … we all became friends by our senior year, and that’s a really special connection that SK offers.”
Salutatorian excited for new journey
Abigail Izzo, 18, has her sights set on electrical engineering, a natural fit for a graduate who excelled in math and science.
Izzo, the 2022 salutatorian, will attend the Stevens Institute of Technology, in Hoboken, New Jersey. She’s well-prepared, having taken two college-level math classes at URI.
Izzo said she’ll miss home — a little bit.
“I like Rhode Island. I like the weather, the beaches,” she said. “But I’m excited to start something new.”
Outside of the classroom, Izzo was on the cross-country team in her sophomore year, and like DeSimone is also a swimmer on the school team.
Izzo also was a member of SMILE, the high school’s Science and Mathematics Initiative for Learning Enhancement. During her senior year she was a member of the school’s math team.
Several memories of her time at SKHS stand out for Izzo.
“I’ll definitely remember virtual learning,” she said. “And prom, that was a lot of fun, along with the graduation Friday night. My sister didn’t get one (because of COVID), so my whole family was super-excited to finally be able to see one in person.”
Izzo is the daughter of Vincent and Lori Izzo, and her sister is former South Kingstown valedictorian Mayayi Izzo.
Izzo leaves South Kingstown High School with several awards as well, including honors for the math team and the SMILE club, and a South Kingstown Education Foundation scholarship and, last year, the Seal of Bi-literacy (she studied Italian). She also is a National Merit Scholar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.