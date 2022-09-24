SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Emma Davis of Scout Troop 2 Kingston has risen to the rank of Eagle Scout after the completion of her eagle project, becoming the female Scout troop’s second member to successfully hold the honor.
The troop has had two scouts promoted to the rank of eagle in the past year with Emma’s board of review completed last month. In order to attain the rank of Eagle, scouts must complete a community service project to better their community.
Davis started her Scouting journey in the Girl Scouts, but as her troop fell apart and girls slowly left both she and some of the troops other members sought a way to continue their journey. The leader of Davis’s Girl Scout Troop also had sons in Scouting. With Scouting officially deciding to allow girls to enter in 2017 the remaining members of Davis’s Girl Scout Troop made the switch over to Scouting with the start of Kingstown’s first female Scout Troop.
“The Scouts do a lot more outdoor activities,” Davis said about the transition. “Scouting is really nature focused, whereas the Girl Scouts… well their merit badges were like household items and weren’t very interactive or exciting. I mean we never had never once been camping in tents. We all had to get used to the fact that it was a much bigger commitment than the Girl Scouts was.”
Davis said that the switch to Scouting was something she enjoyed a lot. The monthly camping trips and immersion into nature sparked an excitement in her that Girl Scouts had been unable to provide. Scouting also helped to give Davis an appreciation for leadership and management, which was highlighted during the completion of her eagle scout requirement of a community project.
Davis chose to build a trail bridge in Potter Wood, located in South Kingstown as her eagle project in order to provide safer passage across the walking trails after seeing how the rain made them difficult to traverse.
“It is kind of an elderly neighborhood, and I had run into a man who worried that when it rained there was one part of the trail that would become dangerous for him and his friends,” she said. “It would get muddy and hard to walk through, making people slip and fall.”
The Potter Wood trail leads right into our neighborhood and is only maybe a two minute walk from Davis’s house, she said.
“I did like the construction of the bridge, but more so my responsibility was to manage all the plans and other scouts who came to help me,” Davis said. “Getting things done, making sure everyone had a role to play and keeping things on schedule is what ended up being most inspiring to me.”
In order to make her trail bridge a reality Davis needed help. She reached out to Arnold Lumber in Wakefield, who she knew to have been generous in the past with other community projects while helping her troop’s sister troop, the all boy Troop 1 Kingstown. Arnold Lumber offered a generous $200 dollars worth of supplies to get her started. This left Davis needing only another $150 more to finish funding her project.
“Thankfully the Kingstown Land Improvement Association jumped right in,” Davis said. “I contacted them first to propose the idea, because Potter Wood is basically their land so I needed their approval for the project idea as it was. They would have been happy to pay for all of it but when I said I just needed another $150 they happily gave it to me.”
The total time it took to complete the project was about three months Davis said. Luckily, the leader of her troop works as a civil engineer. Davis said that his help was invaluable in helping her to create plans that made sure the bridge was sturdy, and that there were enough supports to make it safe and long lasting.
The work to attain the Eagle Scout rank may have also helped Davis figure out her future plans.
“I’m thinking of going into business management or another leadership style role,” Davis said while discussing her future plans. “I mean, I’m definitely going to college when I graduate, and I know I like being a leader thanks to scouts, but I still don’t know exactly where I want to go or exactly what I want to work on. Scouts did help give me a general direction to work for though.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.