NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council voted Monday night to hold a special meeting on July 27 to officially appoint and swear in Kyle Maloney as a member of the council to fulfill the remainder of Stacey Elliott’s term.
Maloney, an independent and former Town Council member, was the sixth-highest vote-getter in the 2018 election and per the town charter has been offered the now open seat on the council following Elliott’s resignation, which she announced during the June 22 meeting, effective June 30. The resignation was formally accepted by the council on Monday.
Per request during public comment, the item pertaining to accepting Elliott’s resignation and discussions regarding filling her seat was moved to the first piece of business for the evening.
Town Council President Greg Mancini praised Elliott, a fellow Democrat and second-highest vote-getter in 2018, for her work on the council, noting her for her role in keeping civility on the council as well as her bipartisan nature, pointing particularly to her allowing the President Pro Tempore title to go to Republican Kerry McKay, the third-highest vote-getter of 2018, and expressed his hope that future Town Councils would follow that lead.
Initially, Councilor Richard Welch wanted to have the appointment of Maloney added to the consent agenda for the evening, but was told by Town Clerk Jeannette Alyward that per the town charter they would be able to as a matter of discussion, but they wouldn’t be able to vote on it the same night.
After some discussion and deliberation, a special Town Council meeting to be held via Zoom on July 27 at 5 p.m. was approved by the council by a 4-0 vote.
Monday night’s meeting also marked the first time since May 4 that members of the Town Council sat in the same room, as town officials gathered at separate desks socially distanced from each other within the municipal courtroom at the town’s 100 Fairway Drive offices, while residents and other town officials remained on Zoom.
Before public comment, Councilor Mary Brimer took time to address the controversy regarding the letter she penned on behalf of the North Kingstown Republican Town Committee, a non-profit political organization separate from the town government, to Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza requesting to take “care and custody” of the city’s state of Christopher Columbus, which was put into storage last month following online petitions and a series of vandalizing attempts on the statue in recent years.
Brimer noted she received 138 emails personally regarding the letter, 26 of which she said came from students at North Kingstown High School.
“It became quite clear last week that at least a certain amount of the public is opposed to this (statue),” Brimer said. “(However) the volume of correspondence does not necessarily reflect the views of the (voters).”
Brimer said she appreciated all of the feedback from people and discussions she had with both people who agreed and disagreed with her stance, and that while she was not apologizing for her beliefs, she was grateful for the learning opportunity and to be able to have such discussions, something she said she feared losing in an increasingly polarized political landscape.
Brimer also mentioned she met with State Reps. Julie Casimiro and Robert Craven as well as NKHS Student Union President Joey Vento to discuss potential legislation this fall regarding ways of going about dealing with controversial statues and developing processes to access whether or not the public wants them removed.
As for the statue coming to North Kingstown, Brimer said she didn’t anticipate seeing it on the docket anytime soon,
“I don’t think you’re going to see (the Columbus state) on the agenda,” Brimer said.
In other business, nearly all matters at hand passed unanimously, with the exception of an item pertaining to the awarding of a contract to contracting firm Eagle Cornice Co., Inc. to fix the roof at the Department of Public Works for $134,000 and the authorization for Town Manager A. Ralph Mollis to “execute a Construction (and) Maintenance Agreement by and between the State of Rhode Island and the Town of North Kingstown for the Route 1 (Post Road) (NKS) Drainage Project and reimbursement to the State in the amount of $160,000 for work associated with a new ‘waterline.’”
The award of contract for the DPW roof was tabled to the July 27 special meeting after Welch raised concerns over past dealings with the company during his previous stints with the Town Council and School Committee, while the Route 1 Drainage Project reimbursement to the state passed 3-1 with Welch in opposition.
The Town Council also passed an ordinance on the five year plan to raise water fees in town in order to fund infrastructure repair projects to the town’s aging pipes, something all four members of the council agreed was a priority.
McKay voiced his concerns to Water Department Director Tim Cranston over the price percentage increase, saying he found the annual five percent increase over five years per 1,000 gallons used to be “a little overreach” and worried that it could leave some North Kingstown residents with much higher water bills.
Cranston said the town has the lowest cost for water usage of any other municipality in Rhode Island, with a price that has been consistent since 1999, something he said was part of the reason why his department needed “to play catch up” in terms of funding infrastructure repairs and replacements.
After some further discussion, the council passed the ordinance, which, as an ordinance, can be reviewed and changed later, 4-0.
In his town manager report, Mollis praised the efforts of the state on dealing with COVID and its reopening efforts, saying they were smart and health conscious while also aggressive at getting the economy back on track, noting that the state is statistically doing better in its fight than any other state in the country.
He said in conversations with the state that they expect schools to be open and ready to go for Aug. 31, though noted the state also hasn’t released a budget for the Fiscal Year 2021, which began on July 1, something he said should have a minimal impact on the town and that auto tax bills in town won’t be collected until a budget is passed.
Mollis also updated the council on the Town Hall and Wickford Elementary School projects, saying that DBVW Architects is expecting Town Hall to be able to open in May 2022 while Hathaway Holdings continues their initial work on converting the former elementary school into condos.
As for a return to in person meetings, Mollis said he believes the next regular meeting scheduled for Aug. 17 will be held very similarly to Monday night’s meeting, with hopes of having some members of the public in attendance for meetings for their Sept. 14 meeting, though noted that it will still be some time until meetings will be able to return to the Beechwood Senior Center and that the municipal courtroom would most likely be the home of Town Council meetings for the next few months.
The next Town Council meeting will be a special meeting held over Zoom on July 27 at 5 p.m., while the next regular meeting takes place on Aug. 17. Meetings can be accessed on the town’s website, northkingstown.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.