SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — More than three centuries old now, the 1703 Samuel E. Perry Grist Mill in Perryville has earned a prestigious historic preservation award.
The South Kingstown Land Trust, owner of the mill, announced it will receive the Community Impact Award at Preserve Rhode Island’s upcoming Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation on Oct. 23.
“The Land Trust’s reactivation of the Samuel E. Perry Grist Mill honors the mill’s past while continuing its remarkable ability to bring community together,” Preserve RI said in an announcement of the Rhody Award winners. “This rare survivor of a bygone agricultural era attracted supporters from all over the community. Volunteers provided labor and contributed materials to restore the mill building and water course, making the historic grist mill functional once again.”
Samuel E. Perry built the grist mill in 1703 and in 2012 owners Robert O. “Bob” and Diana Smith gifted it to the land trust.
“Bob and Diana ran the mill practically for 30 years,” Julia Fry Landstreet, the executive director of the land trust, said in an interview after the trust took over the mill site. “[He had] a love of history and love of mechanical archaeology. It was really fascinating.”
The couple both passed away in 2018. A South Kingstown native and proprietor of Fred W. Smith Inc. car dealership for many years, Bob Smith was 92. His wife Diana was 90.
In a labor of love and historic preservation, land trust repairs and restoration were completed on the property two years ago.
Located at 364 Moonstone Beach Road, critical repairs to the landmark property included the mill building, sluice-way and weir. The sluice-way, which runs between a pond and the mill, had become overgrown with damaging vegetation and crumbled after fierce storms over the past few years.
The mill is still operational and grinds flint corn for jonnycakes. Other products include Rhode Island Yellow Corn Meal and Rhode Island Clam Cake and Fritter Mix.
In continuous operation since it was built, it is the only water-powered mill currently operating in Rhode Island producing jonnycake meal from whitecap flint corn. The land trust hosts tours and educational grindings each year for children and adults.
The Rhody Award winners include a range of projects and people spanning from Westerly to Woonsocket. This year’s Rhody Awards celebrate work that supports affordable and low-income housing, rejuvenates historic downtowns, saves rural landscapes, and protects iconic landmarks for present and future generations.
Each year, Preserve RI selects 10 awardees from among dozens of nominees, showcasing the best in historic preservation and its beneficial impacts to communities across the state. This year, an independent jury of historians, architects, developers, community leaders and preservationists selected the finalists.
The Rhody Awards will be celebrated in a reception and ceremony from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Ochre Court in Newport. Tickets are available for purchase at preserveri.org.
