SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown Town Council members said Monday they are ready to move on from the investigation into the controversial AFL-CIO mailer addressed to local students to advocate for passage of a multi million-dollar school bond.
Several residents have pressed the council to continue examining the issue, especially in relation to allegations that former Supt. of Schools Linda Savastano tampered with email related to the probe.
The council acknowledged it received a letter from Savastano asking that it amend what she says are errors in the August report about the mailer. The council placed the letter on file with no further action.
“I know we keep receiving emails from Ms. Savastano, and I almost feel like it’s her hope at this point that we keep going with this and it’s her aim to distract us from the other important things we need to do in town,” council member Jess Rose said. “If something comes up in the future we’ll address it then, but it’s time to stop giving her the attention she seems to desire.”
Reached Wednesday, Savastano said, “I am disappointed that the Town Council is not amending the report and clarifying the inaccurate information based on what I provided, especially the continued false reference to my laptop and access to my email. The report falsely stated that they could not review my emails but they can. The school district’s email and data are housed on a server (in the cloud), not stored on individual laptops. This can easily be confirmed by any IT professional and needs to be clarified in the public forum.”
She said she is the target of a “dehumanizing and defamatory” smear campaign.
The council on Monday devoted a few minutes to discussion of a subsequent state police report about the mailer investigation.
The report was written by a state police detective in August after a resident, Nicole Solas, accused Council President Abel Collins of secretly blocking prosecution of Savastano. Solas alleges that Savastano erased or “wiped” e-mails on a town computer.
Detective Adam Houston said he reviewed the town’s August report about the mailer and discussed facts of the case with supervisors over potential criminal charges. Houston told Solas the case would be closed “due to the town counsel refusing to pursue criminal charges,” but his report does not state that a crime was committed.
One member of the public questioned Monday whether the town, having concluded the mailer investigation, would turn its attention to the claim of deleted email.
“In my advice to this council, that’s all wrapped around the mailer,” Town Solicitor Michael Ursillo responded. “The computer being wiped and the fact that the town owns it is in connection with the mailer and that’s what that particular state police investigation was about.”
The solicitor also suggested to the council that if further information surfaces, the council can address it at that time.
Ursillo wrote to the council on Oct. 12 that “Both the state police, including command staff and the attorney general’s office, concluded that no criminal statute was violated by Linda Savastano and no charges will be brought.”
Ursillo also said that, in the future, he would notify the council members of every communication he has involving investigations, even if they go nowhere.
“In retrospect, I should have,” he said. “Based on my conversation with Detective Houston, I didn’t think this was going to go anywhere. He told me that since it had been brought to the state police’s attention they had to look into it … I just thought we would never hear again. Well lo and behold, we did hear again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.