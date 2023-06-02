NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — To kick off the first weekend of Pride Month, the town of North Kingstown’s first-ever Pride Parade will be held on Saturday, in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community.
The event has been organized over the past month and a half, by RI Queer PAC, Black Lives Matter PAC RI, Towards an Antiracist North Kingstown (TANK), and students from the high school — and is aided by the collaboration of Sen. Bridget Valverde, and Sen. Alana DiMario.
“Across the country, especially over the last year or so, we have seen efforts at really every level of government to discriminate against the LGBTQ community — whether it is trying to ban books about queer life or ban gender affirming care for trans individuals or prevent trans students from playing sports,” Valverde said. “We’re seeing attacks on people just living their lives and so, those of us who are helping to organize this parade really want to show that North Kingstown is a welcoming and tolerant community and there are many people here who support the LGBTQ community. And attempts to marginalize the LGBTQ community will not be accepted here.”
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. – beginning at Wickford Town Dock at the end of Main Street.
Gathering will begin around 9:15-9:30 a.m. at the Wickford Town Dock. The parade will kick off and head down Main Street and take a left onto Brown Street. It will end at the municipal parking lot, behind the initial site of the old Walgreens, Valverde said.
With the parade in its inaugural year, the route is only one-half of a mile long. There is expected to be between 10-12 organizations participating in the march. Organizers said the goal is to establish the parade as an annual event.
Valverde added, everybody is welcome to come march, as participation is not limited to any certain groups.
“We hope people will come out to watch from the sides,” Valverde said. “We want it to be a very joyous occasion.”
Jen Lima, Co-President and Founder of TANK, pointed out that North Kingstown doesn’t have its own Pride organization. Her aspiration is to be able to hand the event off to a newly formed LGBT group by next summer.
“My hope, especially for the high school students but even more the younger kids – is that they see this parade and they see that, yes, we value the LGBTQ members of our community, that this is a safe space for them,” Lima said. “And not just a safe space for them but a community that will stand up and fight for them and that it’s OK and we welcome and celebrate them. I think that’s super important to do on a regular basis, but especially now.”
Both Valverde and Lima stressed that events such as the one taking place on Saturday are an important step in showing the next generation of LGBT youth that they have the support of an entire community behind them.
North Kingstown High School senior Emma Michaud, who helped organize the event, said it is important to not allow LGBT voices to be silenced.
“We just really want people to know that there’s a supportive community,” Michaud said.
According to Lima, participating organizations joining RI Queer PAC and Black Lives Matter PAC RI, include Moms Demand Action, the Rhode Island Atheists, Swifties for Pride, the Witches of Wickford and the University of Rhode Island Student Leadership Association.
“Over the past few years North Kingstown has had some issues, I would say, related to diversity and equity and supporting things,” Lima said. “But I think the community has proven through that we are a community that supports inclusion and diversity. And I think this parade is another chance to show that. It’s a great opportunity in the face of the nationwide push back. It’s just to show that Rhode Island is not Florida. And North Kingstown is not Florida. And we don’t intend to be. And I think this is a great opportunity to show that.”
