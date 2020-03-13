NARRAGANSETT— The Narragansett Police Department has come under fire from the ACLU of Rhode Island, which says the department is refusing to release any copies of its final investigations of complaints of police misconduct.
An 11-page complaint was filed with R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha on March 5 by ACLU of R.I. cooperating attorney James Cullen on behalf of Dimitri Lyssikatos, a member of the Rhode Island Accountability Project. The report calls the department’s refusal a “flagrant violation” of the state’s Access to Public Records Act (APRA).
Lyssikatos submitted an open records request last September for the final reports of the department’s internal affairs investigations, according to the complaint.
Lyssikatos requested final reports for a four-year period, from Jan. 1 2015 through Dec. 31, 2018.
The department subsequently responded that all the internal affairs reports were confidential, despite Rhode Island Supreme Court decisions dating back more than 30 years that have held to the contrary.
Narragansett Police Department Lt. Robert Barber informed Lyssikatos in October that he had reviewed the request and cited a section of APRA that exempts “Personnel and other personal individually identifiable records otherwise deemed confidential by federal or state law or regulation, or the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy,” as reason for not releasing the reports.
“The Town of Narragansett’s response to the APRA request in this case ignores Rhode Island law and is a flagrant breach of both the letter and spirit of the APRA,” Cullen said. “Unfortunately, this is all too common in our state. Hopefully the attorney general can help restore the APRA and reinforce the idea that disclosure of public records should be the norm, not the exception.”
The ACLU complaint also criticizes a 2017 APRA advisory opinion by the attorney general’s office, Piskunov v. Town of Narragansett, which made a distinction between misconduct complaints made by members of the public and those generated within a department.
Because earlier R.I. Supreme Court rulings in favor of public access happened to involve requests for reports involving citizen-generated complaints of misconduct, the Piskunov opinion seized upon that fact to assert that the Narragansett Police Department could withhold its final reports of misconduct investigations if they were initiated internally, the ACLU said.
“The Piskunov opinion has cast a pall over police department accountability and transparency and is being used to hinder the public’s right to know in significant ways,” the complaint said. “We request that your office take this opportunity to reconsider and reverse that pronouncement, and conclude that the text and intent of the APRA . . . compel the conclusion that internally-generated reports regarding alleged police misconduct, no less than citizen-generated reports, are public records.”
That point is relative to the complaint against Narragansett, as well as to a pending ACLU court challenge against the Pawtucket Police Department, which also relies on the Piskunov opinion to keep records of misconduct secret.
However, even Pawtucket has made public its citizen-generated complaint reports, which Narragansett refused to do, the ACLU said.
“Rhode Islanders should be exceedingly concerned with the misleading attacks on long standing public records opinions,” Lyssikatos said. “We are currently witnessing a concerted attempt by law enforcement officials to undermine the Rhode Island access to public records act in an effort to stifle the public’s right to open and transparent government. It is the people’s duty to fight this type of secrecy as it breeds corruption and fosters the disconnect between the people and their public servants.”
The ACLU complaint goes on to say that the Narragansett Police Department’s position that the internal affairs reports requested by Lyssikatos are not public documents is unsupported by any statutory or legal authority.
“Rhode Island law is clear that internal affairs reports – whatever their source – are public records and must be disclosed pursuant to an appropriate request, although personally identifiable information may be redacted from them,” it said.
