SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — More than 50 parents in South Kingstown have asked the state’s commissioner of education to halt the planned closure of Wakefield Elementary School.
In a letter sent last month to Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, the parents of children attending the K-4 school say its closure violates state law because it was done without just cause.
“Instead, we believe that the decision to close the Wakefield Elementary School has been done arbitrarily and capriciously, without consideration of the attendant facts, or even a good-faith effort to collect those facts before acting,” the letter said.
The group also sent the commissioner a copy of a March 16 letter to South Kingstown’s School Committee, asking for a hearing on the matter.
“The closing of an elementary school is a major event in the life of a community,” the letter said. “Now, more than ever, our children need stability and permanence. The closing of Wakefield Elementary accordingly should not be undertaken without a careful examination of all of the facts.”
The parents also asked the committee at that time to reopen registration of students for the 2022-23 school year, and noted the school’s planned closure falls sometime after the conclusion of the next school year.
“We believe that it is inappropriate to deny children the right to attend their normal neighborhood school,” the letter said.
The district has seen declining enrollment and is looking to consolidate from four elementary schools to three. Proponents argue it is needed to balance class sizes, maximize the use of classroom space for efficiency and that it is in the best interest of programming.
An April presentation by Boston consulting firm AppGeo shows Wakefield is at about 40% of its total capacity, with 129 students enrolled.
The parents claim the decision to close the school was made without key data, including a projected cost savings.
“Eliminating entire schools and programs before having a future plan in place seems to be a recurring theme in this town,” parent Martha Andrew said. “Leaving the public without a sense that the process has been well considered or the public has been thoroughly consulted. We need data-backed plans that will ensure our schools continue to provide high quality public education in our town. It all comes down to money, but reducing taxes at the expense of public education is a plan that is sure to backfire.”
Members of the School Committee shared some concerns about redistricting at an April 26 meeting.
“I’m feeling a little uneasy right now,” member Christie Fish said. She said she thought redistricting “needed to happen. But we started this conversation with budget and equity in mind, and I’ve always believed knowledge is power and conversely lack of knowledge is disconcerting.”
She felt the committee did not have enough “good information to make solid decisions.”
The parents also claim the committee ignored the consultant’s request for adequate time to form a redistricting plan and say it’s been tough to get public documents related to the closure.
“The principal of Wakefield has been informed that she will not have a job next year, and kindergarten registrations for Wakefield are being declined,” the letter said.
Interim Superintendent Frank Pallotta said in April that Wakefield would start a re-configuration in the 2022-23 fiscal year. Pre-kindergarten classes would remain open and grades K-4 would be relocated to Peace Dale, West Kingston and Matunuck Elementary Schools.
“That vote was taken as part of the three-year plan. That was after multiple public meetings with the School Committee and multiple subcommittee meetings,” he said.
Pallotta said the redistricting subcommittee also shared seven months’ worth of its own data at the meetings, shortening what is typically a six-month process for the consultants to make a recommendation.
If Infante-Green does not block the closure, the parents asked her to appoint a special visitor to review the closure. They also want an order for the South Kingstown School Department to continue enrolling children at Wakefield Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.