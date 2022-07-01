NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Why is history important? Some may say it helps us learn from past mistakes, or it allows us to continue traditions, or it helps us understand why we’re living the way we’re living. There’s no wrong answer and history is all in how we interpret it. But those living in North Kingstown are living among a plethora of history, and so much so, that Wickford has been named the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today.
“I was elated to hear Wickford had won,” said Lori Lyons, owner of Beauty and the Bath. “Of course, we know how unique and magical Wickford is, but to have our happy place recognized nationally is so gratifying.”
Lyons was notified by local historian Tim Cranston in May that Wickford was in the running and that at the time was in 11th place. So she got to work along with other village merchants, Carrie Kolb and Julie Bebee and together developed a strategy to get people to vote. Additionally, with the help of HistWick, Wickford Village Association, North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce, the Plum Beach Garden Club, RI Commerce Corporation, Visit Rhode Island and more helped spread the word about the contest.
“We put out a call to action to our thousands of followers on various social media platforms and it just went viral,” said Lyons.
According to USA Today, the towns that were in the running had a population of less than 25,000, but “big histories, making them fun and affordable ways to dive into our nation’s past.” A panel of experts along with USA Today 10Best editors picked the initial nominees and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.
Bay Street resident, Cindy Warren, whose house was built in 1795 by Abel Reynolds, loves living in the village because of how close knit the neighbors are with each other.
“Living in a historical home there’s a conscious responsibility to steward the house and take care of it,” She’s hoping that by having Wickford getting this distinction it will bring more economic boom and visitors to support local businesses.
Cam Lewis, whose Main Street home has been in the family since the late 1700s and was the first two-family home built in the village, is excited about this acknowledgment and like Warren, hopes it will bring even more people back into the village.
Lewis’s great-great-great grandfather came to Wickford from France and along with his six brothers started a fishing co-op in the village which ultimately became the biggest one on Narragansett Bay. His family also owned and operated the first powered fishing boat on the bay.
Tim Cranston has two perspectives on this title, the first being the contest sparked increased community involvement and second being validation for Wickford itself.
“There’s very few places in the United States that are as quaint and authentic as Wickford,” he said.
He further explained throughout America many historic villages have changed physically over time, such as relocated roads, buildings being moved and the overall streetscape being changed. But Wickford has done none of the above.
“If you went back to the 1800s and plucked a person and dropped them in current day Wickford, they’d do ok. The present day streetscape is how it was back then and I credit that to current ordinances that preserve it,” he added.
Another aspect to life in historical Wickford was the role of women in the town’s economic life. With so many of the local men employed in sea-going trades, women operated many of the village’s businesses and civic institutions. Since 1851, all the storefronts in the Avis Block have been owned and run by women.
The Beginning
Integrated around one of the most well-protected natural harbors on the eastern seaboard, Wickford features one of the largest collections of 18th century homes in the Northeast encompassing 380 acres. The area long-served as the fishing and hunting grounds to the Narragansett Indians, but following King Philip’s War, Wickford grew steadily as a port and shipbuilding center.
The village was the vision of Lodowick Updike, grandson of one of North Kingstown settlers Richard Smith. The village was settled around 1637 when Roger Williams bought land and established a trading post located on Narragansett Bay near the mouth of the Cocumscussoc Brook. Updike had a vision for the area and began selling lots immediately. After Updike’s death, the remainder of the unsold lots were left to his five daughters who sold it to members of the Phillips and Fowler families who “completed the vision” begun by Updike.
Historical Buildings
The Old Narragansett Church on Church Lane was built in 1707 and is the oldest Episcopal Church in the Northeast. It was originally located on Shermantown Road but was moved to the current location because the village was more populated. The building was rolled to the current location by 24 oxen. According to Charles Knowles, caretaker and tour guide for the building, the church was once the barracks for American soldiers and has the oldest working organ in America, dating back to 1680. Pews were rented out to a family for $25 per year. The second floor is where servants and slaves sat for mass. Services are still conducted during the summer in the church.
The building at 13 West Main Street was built in 1871 and owned by the village’s most influential woman, Avis Ann (Smith) Spink, and housed the Wickford National Bank in 1865. The building burned down in 1870 as a result of a botched bank robbery attempt.
The “Ye Narragansett Tavern” on 71 Main Street was built in 1773 and was considered one of the village’s most prominent homes. John Mowry turned it into a full working tavern and inn, where eight rooms were rented out upstairs. It was the primary location where men came to sign up for war and the local “stopping point” for those on the stagecoach run between Boston and New York. General Benjamin Franklin and William Randolph were among the historical figures that stayed there. Late uses of the building included a butcher shop, slaughter house and livery stable.
Old Yellow located at 6 Bay Street, was built in 1735 by George Thomas and may be the oldest home in the village. In 1855, the home was owned by freed slaves Jim and Christina Chase and their descendants. They grew, dried and packaged yeast in the basement and eventually became prominent business people in the village.
Modern Day
Current Wickford is much like it was at its inception and at certain times of the year you’ll hear the clicking of horseshoes hitting the pavement as it pulls a carriage of people around the village. You have modern day shops, 25 to be exact and six restaurants who always pays homage to what was before them. To touch upon all the historical highlights of the village and what each building’s story was would take a lifetime. But just stroll through the village and you’ll eventually bump into someone who has a story of their own.
For more information on Wickford Village visit, www.wickfordvillage.org or Facebook page I Love Wickford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.