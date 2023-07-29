NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Kara Churas says her rental business in the heat of this summer is seeing a cooldown in demand compared to previous years.
However, just across the border in South Kingstown, Robin Leclec says rentals for the properties she both manages and owns is strong as last year.
It is, in some ways, it is a tale of two summers happening at once for property owners in the rental business.
“Although we are still 80% occupied for most properties, we are seeing a cooldown in the market, especially in comparison to the last two summers,” said Churas, managing partner for Sun Rise Properties in Narragansett.
On the other hand, Leclerc said, “I have not seen a drop at all. We’ve even picked up some new rentals and they are filled.” She is an associate with South Kingstown’s Residential Properties and has managed rentals for several years in the area.
These two represent the opinions of various real estate agents and property owners contacted for their sense of any post-COVID changes in the local summer market this year. Various reports on consumer behavior said that some beach renters in the past are choosing other kinds of vacations this year.
When COVID bottlenecked international — and even domestic — travel to nearby vacation spots, rentals were in high demand and bookings were made months in advance.
It was tough to get a property mid-summer because new and return vacationers were swallowing up all availabilities, local real estate booking agents reported.
Money magazine reported in June that “any seasoned traveler knows it can be tough (and expensive) to find last-minute accommodations in classic summer travel spots…By some accounts, however, this year there’s a glut of peak season summer rentals still available in reliably in-demand destinations.”
It’s not just an issue in classic old-time New England, either.
CBS News reported earlier this month that during the COVID-19 pandemic and until last year, demand for vacation rentals soared, enabling owners to fully book their properties for the summer.
But this year, there is a decline in occupancy at popular summer vacation spots across the country.
Feeling some of that brunt is Christine Holland.
“I have owned a house in South County for 27 years and this is the worst summer for rentals that I have ever had,” she said.
Holland explained that she offers the house for six weeks and only three are rented so far this year.
Nonetheless, it’s not the same experience for David Menninger who has rented his home in Narragansett’s Great Island section for 15 years.
“We have not noticed any significant difference in rentals this year. Last year was a boon — our best year ever with more spring and fall rentals than usual, but this summer just like every other summer all the weeks from mid-June to Labor Day were rented,” he said.
Robert Favecchio offered one observation about some changes — perhaps a return to a formerly “normal” market seen through his one rental.
He said that he had “almost nothing in June, which is more like the old days. Rhode Island has never seemed to rent June because kids were still in school, but out-of-staters would come. I checked with some of the rental agents and they had the same thing.”
“I am now fully booked, but only rented this present week about two weeks ago. So I would say it’s definitely a low demand…I know that many of the houses here have become investors so I think it’s a matter of higher supply,” he said.
Landlord David Matteson has owned his local rental for the last six years and this year, like next year, is also nearly fully booked. However, he’s seeing a different type of renter.
“For summer rentals, what I am seeing different from other years is that retired couples are replacing younger families in renting out my property during the summer months,” he said.
Older couples commit to two or three weeks while younger families would only book one week, he said.
Rental prices a decade or so ago were $2,500 per week for some properties and now those same accommodations are renting for $4,000 or $5,000 per week.
“In the past, I’ve had two families with two children each sharing the costs over a week,” he said to save on money, but “this trend did not happen this year.”
Some people have told him, he said, that several other properties in the area had not been maintained and others have called them “rental dumps.”
“I suspect the younger families either chose to stay at the “dumps” or choose other vacation options outside of Narragansett,” he said.
Adding to a potential deterrent or perhaps a reconfiguration of how to spend money set aside for vacation, rising additional costs beyond those for rentals are hitting tourists, said local real estate agents.
Costs for food, transportation and entertainment activities are also going up and some people are thinking about other kinds of vacations, perhaps international travel, rather than to the beach.
“I am not sure why, but think that it has gotten quite expensive,” said Holland. “I was at my house, and a salad and pizza, with one glass of wine was almost $60 for me alone,” she added.
