SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – The South Kingstown Town Council wrapped up its term Monday night with congratulations for three re-elected members, good wishes for two departing councilors and talk about COVID-19’s effect on the town and the incoming council.
The first meeting of the new council will take place Dec. 7, after the results of the election are certified on Dec. 1.
Current council members Joe Viele and Bryant Da Cruz are departing, and will be succeeded by Deborah Bergner and Jessica Rose. Council incumbents Abel Collins, the current president, Deborah Kelso and Rory McEntee are returning.
“It’s Bryant and Joe’s last meeting with us, so I’d just like to say good luck and we’ll see you around town,” Kelso said.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve on the council, and I wish the new council well,” Da Cruz said.
Viele said he had decided not to run again because in 2014, he had set term limits for himself.
“I think term limits is something that are really lacking in our system,” he said.
He thanked town staff for being, “quick and efficient and friendly,” and said he expects to show up at future budget meetings.
“I’ve been coming to these meetings since probably the late ‘70s, but I learned some things on this side of the table that I thought I already knew. It’s an experience I don’t think I’d trade, I recommend it to anybody who has the least bit of ambition to try something like this. But you have to have a thick skin and a strong tongue, because you bite it a lot.”
Still up in the air Monday was whether the ceremony to swear in the new council would take place in person or virtually. There is no requirement in the town charter for one or the other.
If held in person, the state’s COVID regulations prevent more than 10 people from gathering. That means only the new council of five people, Town Manager Rob Zarnetske, the solicitor, clerk and a photographer could attend, leaving room for one more person.
Zarnetske said he plans to ask the new council members which option they want.
“From my perspective, you’re going to have a historic Town Council photo taken one way or the other,” he said. Members could be standing together in council chambers with masks on and six feet between them, or the photo could be of members being sworn in “on little boxes on a screen,” he said.
Like other communities, South Kingstown has seen a recent rise in COVID cases, Zarnetske reported to the council.
“We had one early positive in town during the initial surge in the spring,” he said. “And then nothing during the summer. We are now seeing some positive tests and some presumptive cases among town employees.”
As of Monday, the town had four employees who were positive and about a dozen who were off the job, with some working from home, he said.
The rise in cases hasn’t interrupted town business, Zarnetske added.
“COVID’s getting a lot worse everywhere now, even in our town,” Da Cruz said. “As humans, as citizens, as brothers and sisters, family and friends, we owe it to everyone to make sure that we do whatever we can to protect each other.”
Adjustments because of COVID also factored into a vote to approve an executive order authorizing the use of the former South Road Elementary School as a COVID testing site.
The Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services has requested that the town allow the state to establish the site. The former school also could be used as a vaccine distribution location when a COVID vaccine becomes available. Several vaccine candidates are in the final stages of government approval and could be ready as early as next month.
Under what’s called a revocable license agreement between the town and the state, the site was authorized to open as soon as Nov. 21.
The order is in effect until Dec. 21, unless it’s terminated before then. It also can be extended if necessary.
