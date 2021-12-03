All you need to try Sophia Boardman’s geocaching treasure hunt along some of the South Kingstown Land Trust’s trails is a smartphone app, some time and a desire to have fun.
Boardman’s geocache Girl Scout project lets participants use a phone application or a GPS to receive clues and coordinates that will help them find the actual geocache — a cleverly hidden container holding special items or, in Boardman’s case, information.
“It’s using your phone or a GPS to figure out certain points in a trail,” Boardman said. “Usually with the geocache there’s a box that you find. Inside the geocache there’s a little place where you can sign your name. Normally people put something in (the box) like a necklace or a rock, and people trade it out.”
In June the South Kingstown High School junior and Girl Scout, 16, placed geocaches along three historical-themed trails within the land trust’s properties.
Caches are hidden on the popular Weeden, Thewlis and Tefft trails within South Kingstown. The Weeden trailhead is located at 17 Matunuck Beach Road. Thewlis trailhead is located on the east side of Pine Hill Road, and the Tefft trailhead is at the end of Berry Hill Lane.
Boardman’s caches contain fun facts about the land trust trails where they are located. For example, one explains how the dry-stacked stone wall along the Weeden trail was built using rocks gathered from nearby farm fields.
Boardman earned the Gold Award, which is the highest award in Girl Scouts, for completing her geocaching project. The award recognizes those who have completed extraordinary community service and made a lasting change in the world. Award winners serve as leaders to others by embodying the core values of Girl Scouts, exhibiting leadership and being a role model for young women everywhere.
Boardman had never done geocaching before this project, she said.
“With COVID, it was really hard to think of projects that would be sustainable and be COVID-friendly,” she said. “I wanted something that was easy, sustainable and fun.”
She worked with land trust Executive Director Julia Landstreet and Land Management Director Tyler Maikath to gather information about the properties and place the geocaches.
To get access to Boardman’s geocache information including the coordinates, go to geocaching.com and download the app for either an Apple or Android device.
After signing up and using the app to get the coordinates a geocache detective can walk the land trust trails to find the cache and sign and date the logbook (don’t forget to bring a pen). They also can log their experience online.
Boardman’s logs, left by those who have found the geocaches, can be accessed by searching sboardman21 in the app, she said.
“There’s some public comments about how good it was or what they found that was interesting,” she said.
When she earned her Gold Award, Boardman, who has been a Girl Scout since kindergarten, also thanked her dedicated Troop 269 Leader, Becky Kelly, and Girl Scouts of Southern New England leader Carolyn Dyer.
Boardman isn’t done earning awards for scouting projects, and is quite busy finishing another one.
Completing this project as a member of Troop 2 Kingston will make Boardman the first female Eagle Scout in southern Rhode Island. Troop 2 is the first and only Scouts BSA girls troop in southern Rhode Island and is among the very first girls-only BSA troops in the United States.
For her Eagle Scout project, Boardman built four wooden duck boxes, which she’ll soon set up in ponds accessed by land trust property.
“I’m almost there. It will probably be done this week,” she said.
Boardman’s geocaches now join millions of others in 190 countries waiting to be discovered. Geocaching started in early 2000. When the website launched, only 75 geocaches had been hidden. Today, there are more than 3 million geocaches and millions of active geocachers playing the game.
Geocaches come in all different shapes, sizes and difficulties and are hidden in both rural and urban settings.
Some geocachers play the game to see how many total “finds” they can get, while others play to see how many new states or countries they can visit.
Boardman hopes her project will inspire others to enjoy the outdoors by traveling the land trust trails and learning the fun activity of geocaching.
“It’s a fantastic confidence-building activity for Girl Scouts,” Boardman said. “It combines orienteering, problem-solving and outdoor adventure for people of all ages.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.