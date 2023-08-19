So you think you know Rhode Island? Perhaps Bobby Oliveira’s book by the same name will challenge whatever answers you think you have.
If you have any doubt, though, take his 100-question test both before and after you read his “So, You Think You Know Rhode Island? People, Places, Folklore, Trivia and Treasures” (Omni Publishing 2023).
It offers over 130 pages of glimpses and history about different regions of Rhode Island as well as parts of the state earning places in history books.
These chapters include East Bay, Aquidneck Island, South County, Block Island, Blackstone Valley, Greater Providence, Warwick, West Warwick and Cranston, Mansions, America’s Cub, Underrated Beaches, Spiritual Women and the 1938 Hurricane.
For anyone new coming to the Ocean State, it’s a good primer on these localities and events that have made Rhode Island special.
The book doesn’t offer footnotes to support accuracy with historical facts, but nonetheless it captures many well-known points often spoken about by locals with authority.
For South County, Oliveira opines, “One of the things I never forget about South County is while it has remarkable beaches, there are plenty of opportunities to escape into the woods.”
“Tourist areas tend to trend urban. For some people, even the beaches are too crowded yet they want that nature feel. If you’re not careful, you can get mentally lost, which is a good thing, and end up in an entirely different part of the state when you get off the trail, which can be time-consuming but still fun,” he said.
While covering many museums, beaches and history for South County, he even dipped a toe into some recent controversy about South County Hospital wanting a parking lot over a Narragansett Native American burial ground and at first with some consent from the town.
“The biggest controversy ever originated in South County was over a hospital parking lot,” he wrote, though locals might disagree with it being the “biggest.”
“You should always make sure Native American burial grounds are not anywhere near where you plan to put a parking lot. Of course, this being Rhode Island, the Native American folks buried there already had neighbors as local governments had been using the spaces as a potter’s field for some time,” he wrote.
Block Island received a favorable impression as a get-away place that is not too far to get away to visit.
“Pictures of Block Island do not do it justice. Why? As beautiful as it is, the feeling of being that far from the rest of the world, you’re really not, and at peace is amazing,” he wrote. “Then you realize that while you explore the island, no one is going to bother you. This is a big difference between the Island and Newport where street merchants are everywhere.”
He also likes a somewhat personal connection to Block Island’s history.
“On April 6, 1776, the Battle of Block Island happened. Six Continental ships couldn’t capture the British Fleet’s HMS Glasgow. A bunch of folks get fired after that one,” he said. “I only know that happened because my birthday is the 7th and all through elementary school until I skipped a grade, some teacher had to ‘do me the favor’ of telling me about it.”
He called tourism “the other “secret business” of the East Bay area, noting just before that “many people who work at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) live in the East Bay.”
“Many folks want to visit both Newport and Providence without the hassles or the traffic,” he said. “While still somewhat on the expensive side, the prices in the East Bay thanks to different vacation services are definitely more moderate. Not only can you sneak off to Newport or Providence, but the Cape even by the back roads is only 90 minutes away.”
About Jamestown, he writes, “The crazy thing is that multiple celebrities rent houses every year in Jamestown and nobody has any idea that they’re there.”
About Newport he offers, “I suppose if you have that kind of money, paying a toll every day, provided you’ve pre-arranged a place to park, is not that big of a deal.”
“I remember the days when we thought the $2 Newport Bridge toll was expensive. This was especially true if you were dating a young lady who went to the University of Rhode Island,” he said with some humor.
“Going to Newport was great to impress but you always had to put $2 aside. Digging change out of the glove compartment was never a good look,” he added.
Amazon will start offering the $14.95 book on Tuesday, while Wakefield Books at the Wakefield Mall has already sold out its first shipment, according to the bookstore’s social media post.
It also offers a plug for the book and Oliveira.
“The book ends with the ‘Treasures’ of Rhode Island. These are the institutions and places that make Rhode Island a remarkable place to live and work. The region and its people have something distinct and appealing to offer everyone,” the bookseller offered.
