Towns were heading into the busiest part of budget season just before the coronavirus put a halt to public gatherings such as meetings and hearings.
That hasn’t stopped municipalities like South Kingstown and Narragansett from continuing with work on spending plans for the next fiscal year, but officials are now waiting to see if they can get a better picture of how much of a beating the economy will take and the effects locally.
In South Kingstown, Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said he’s working with the town’s finance director to brief the Town Council on April 15 about the wide-ranging concerns and potential impacts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The brief is intended to inform the council’s decision-making as the municipal budget is developed,” Zarnetske said.
“We are preparing a description of current and anticipated government, economic and social challenges resulting from the spread of the disease,” he said. “In order to ensure that our briefing provides as complete a picture of existing and emerging conditions as possible, I would like to invite members of the community to share their perspectives, experiences and concerns. While all comments are appreciated, detailed information and specific data that describes actual impacts will be most useful as we try to summarize the state of the local economy.”
Zarnetske said it’s important for residents to know that no final decisions have been made about the town’s budget. The Town Council met March 23, a regularly scheduled meeting, to accept a preliminary budget for next year.
“The preliminary budget adopted on March 23 is a placeholder that could change significantly before the council adopts a final budget,” Zarnetske said.
Public hearings are scheduled for April 15 and 16. Under the budget process outlined in the town charter, a final budget must be adopted by the Town Council on or before May 1.
“Final adoption is currently scheduled for April 27; however, given the extraordinary circumstances, it is possible that the town might need to pursue new procedures or adjust the adoption date (but under no circumstances sooner than April 27),” Zarnetske said.
South Kingstown has canceled all meetings of non-essential boards and commissions.
Narragansett is not quite as far along in its budget process, but the emergency is affecting other aspects of town business.
The town has postponed its full 2020 property revaluations due to the effects of the virus. Inspectors from Northeast Revaluation Group LLC had begun the first phase of the project, which consists of measuring and inspecting properties.
Now it’s on hold until further notice.
Narragansett’s Town Council canceled a regular meeting set for March 16, but later held an emergency meeting on the morning of Friday, March 20.
“The Town of Narragansett declared a state of emergency on Monday March 16,” Council President Matthew Mannix said. “During the state of emergency, the Town Council will only act regarding essential matters and time-sensitive matters. Despite the coronavirus, the town still needs to operate effectively. So our town charter and ordinances address that need, specifically, with regard to purchasing decisions during an emergency.”
The charter says: “In the event of a public emergency, the purchase and contracts may be made without public notice and competitive bidding, provided the council or school committee clearly states the particulars of the emergency and/or prospective disadvantages to the town.”
Town ordinances contain a related measure about purchasing: “The purchasing agent may make or authorize others to make emergency procurements when there exists a threat to public health, welfare or safety under emergency conditions as defined in regulations promulgated by the town.”
Narragansett’s council extended a moratorium on building in the town for 30 days, to April 20.
The moratorium prevents construction of homes with five or more bedrooms. The town is moving to modify its rules in order to stop the use of homes as large-scale rental operations.
That emergency ordinance was enacted Jan. 21 for 60 days. Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance have been proposed to address the emergency conditions, and a public hearing was scheduled for March 30. Because of advertising requirements, the public hearing could not be scheduled before the expiration of the emergency ordinance.
“The reason for this being done today is that the moratorium would expire tomorrow,” Mannix said. “So that’s why we’re here today having this meeting; otherwise, we wouldn’t be meeting.”
The council also approved the purchase and installation of one internal mixer for the Point Judith water storage tank from Underwater Solutions, Inc. in the amount of $15,860.
“This was on the agenda for the regular meeting, and we were informed that we needed to get this done as quickly as possible, so that’s why it’s on this agenda,” Mannix said.
All of the council’s votes were unanimous.
