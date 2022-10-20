SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Bright sunny skies brought warm temperatures, crowds of milling people tapping into flowing beer and a festival atmosphere filling downtown Wakefield Saturday with the annual Oktoberfest celebration.
“It’s a nice local event,” said Chris Seamands of Matunuck, standing in the makeshift biergarten behind Phil’s Main Street Grill and at the outdoor stage at The Contemporary Theater along the Saugatucket River.
His wife, Nicole, standing next to him, added, “Yes, that is part of it, but after COVID, it’s just nice to get out.”
And indeed thousands of people got out for the Saturday afternoon of festivities focused on the downtown with vendors having street-side tables, three stages for multiple bands and entertainers, costumed characters for kids and the authentic German biergarten with local brews, Bavarian pretzels and bratwurst.
A previously scheduled day was canceled due to rain and this makeup day did more than makeup for it, said many festival goers.
“This is the most perfect day and that makes a great difference,” said Nikki Munroe of South Kingstown, who came with her husband, Tony Sciolto, and their dog, Dexter.
For them, like many others, it was a family affair. They met daughter, Veronica Wright, and granddaughters Rowen Wright and Lilly who combed the sales for unique merchandise and deals.
“The street vendors were cool,” Munroe said. “Rowen bought lots of stuff, like an affordable necklace for kids.”
The chief organizers of the successful event this year were Chris Simpson and his staff at The Contemporary Theater Company and Ken Tetzner, owner of Phil’s Main Street Grille in Wakefield, and his staff.
“It is really rewarding to see people come out and come downtown and see what’s going on and what others have been up to,” said Simpson.
He stood with many others who gathered on the second-tier balcony of a CTC’s new building that overlooked people below milling about the expanding theater campus nestled behind 327 Main St. in the center of downtown Wakefield.
Just to the front, at 323 Main St. is Phil’s and Tetzner was mixing with the crowd, saying hello to many faces, including Tony Sciolto, who come for breakfast at the restaurant long a fixture in the downtown.
“Everything is going great,” he said, stopping his chats for a quick interview. “You couldn’t ask for better attendance…It brings everybody together,” he said.
Many huddled around to watch and listen to the S.G.T.V. Alpenblumen Schuhplattler Dancers performing traditional Bavarian steps, stomps and claps.
Others gathered for authentic bratwurst and sauerkraut, schnitzel, apple cider, sausage and peppers, pretzels and beer. Beer lovers had Whalers Brewing Company and Chair 2 supplying German pilsners and wheat beers on tap.
Various bands played throughout the day, including classics, reggae, rock, jazz and pop. Among the bands were Purple Honey, Brass Attack, and Guess Method.
Children enjoyed princesses Elsa and Anna from Disney’s Frozen, the Union Fire District’s Touch-a-Truck program and plastic replicas of fire helmets, the Big Nazo puppets and other entertainment.
Face painting captured the interest of Alivia and Lucas Richard, youngsters from Narragansett who were there with parents Jennifer and Michel Richard.
“It’s awesome,” Alivia said about the food and general good time she was having.
It was a thought also crossing the mind of adults Sheamus O’Rourke and Scout Clode, who live just a few streets over in Wakefield.
“Honestly, it such a nice day and what better way to spend it,” said O’Rourke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.