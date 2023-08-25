SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown has suspended lifeguard services and beach parking fees due to its shortage of lifeguard personnel and beachgoers moving forward are advised to swim at their own risk, officials said.
Parking, restrooms, and showers will still be open to the public, through Labor Day.
“It’s been an issue for a few seasons going on now, we’ve always battled this,” Recreation Superintendent Lenka Capek said. “We have college kids who work for us, and they go back to school. So, we lose guards early. Our case at least was, they’re going back to college. And they go all over the country, so it varies based on when their last day will be with us.”
Capek has been in the Recreation Superintendent position for three years.
“All three summers we’ve had to close early, because guards have gone back to school,” she said.
Capek said that although the town has high school lifeguards, “90% of our lifeguards have been college age,” adding that South Kingstown is competing with “a lot of ocean front” and “a lot of beaches that are doing the same that we’re doing.”
“I think we need to evaluate our budget and look at what we can do financially to maintain guards and give them — the state is giving out bonuses for staying — obviously we can’t compete when they need to go back to school. But if we can entice them a little bit to maybe come back on the weekends, we can at least offer that,” Capek said.
Lifeguard shortages haven’t typically been an issue in nearby Narragansett.
Narragansett’s Town Beach is expected to be open to the Labor Day mark, Michelle Kershaw said on Friday.
“I don’t believe we have ever not had the right (number) of staff until the end of the summer,” Kershaw said. “We’ve never had to close down … due to lack of staff.”
Ocean Safety Manager Michael Florio has worked at Narragansett’s beach for almost 30 years and has been a lifeguard since he was 16 years old.
Florio echoed the issue that Capek attributed to South Kingstown’s lifeguard services being low.
“You have to remember, a lot of people applied to Narragansett Beach, where other beaches you’re not getting that much,” Florio said. “You don’t really get those options. You might get 15 people who apply to the beach, and you need 17. So, you hire all those kids and then at the end of the summer you know that they’re going to be leaving — but there’s nothing that can be done because you just don’t have the capabilities of having people stay longer.”
Beginning in January, Narragansett’s Parks and Recreation begin constructing its lifeguard staff.
“And of course, prior to the end of this season, (Florio will) know what kids are coming back and who aren’t,” Kershaw said. “…One of the first things (Florio) does when he starts talking to staff in January and February is ‘Can you work until Labor Day weekend? How far can you work into August?’”
Kershaw added, the town focuses on establishing a blended roster of high school students, college students, and senior staff.
“During the height of the season, we always like to have three lifeguards on the chair,” Kershaw said. “But now that we’re getting into these last two to three weeks, where we have been losing kids to college — some of our chairs go down to two lifeguards. And then we have a continual rotation, between chairs and rest periods and breaks.”
Florio said when he first started working at the beach, there would be only 3-4 lifeguards available at the end of the summer.
“You’d have two chairs open and red flags everywhere,” Florio said. “And (we thought) ‘there’s got to be a better way to do this. There needs to be a balance.’ Because, at the beginning of the summer, we have very few lifeguards because we have kids in high school.”
Florio said, at the start of the year, he tries to hire 24-25 college-aged lifeguards — enough to open the beach at the start of the season and end of the high school year.
“Then what happens at the end of the season, when all my college kids are now leaving, what I try to do is hire about 25 high school students so that I have them to get me through the end of the year,” Florio said. “What you basically have to do is get a balance of high school and college kids so that you have the beginning of the summer and the end of the summer.”
