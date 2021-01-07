NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Work has started on a project to improve the landscaping at Veterans Memorial Park near the Narragansett Towers, with the town eying a completion by Memorial Day.
The work will provide dedicated pedestrian pathways to all five of the site’s stone monuments. Two of the monuments were installed after the existing paths were created.
It also aims to improve accessibility through the park for disabled visitors. Currently, the centrally-located raised seating area partially interferes with movement of disabled people to and from the monuments.
Improving the memorial park has been in the works for quite some time, town officials said.
In October the town awarded the $190,000 project to Key Corporation, which started work Dec. 21. Key Corporation has completed site construction projects for several municipalities, public agencies and private entities throughout Rhode Island.
Landscape Elements, LLC was awarded $17,012 by the council in November 2019 to draw up the landscape designs.
If weather cooperates, the project will be finished before Memorial Day.
“It’s going to be a short window to try to get this done,” Parks and Recreation Director Steve Wright said.
“This is a project we’ve been working on for a number of years with the veterans folks in town,” Wright told the Town Council in October. Funding was approved in May and comes from the Parks and Recreation Capital Projects Account.
“Part of the park desperately needed to be renovated,” Wright said. “And it’s a credit to the veterans that are participating in the project.”
Other landscape improvements include new walkways, plantings and benches in addition to miscellaneous enhancements.
Part of the work also involves furnishing additional stone pavers to be stored at the town’s public works facility for future use when modifications are made to the street intersection and crosswalks.
