SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South County Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication and blessing for its 58th home at 1490 Mooresfield Road in South Kingstown Sunday afternoon. The new homeowner is a single mother who has struggled to find a stable and affordable shelter. Now, aside from working and raising her five children, she serves as an affordable housing advocate, and sits on the South Kingstown Affordable Housing Collaborative Committee.
Founded in 1990, South County Habitat for Humanity has been dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally. Habitat has served 120 families through their affordable homeownership program.
Speakers at Sunday’s event included URI President Marc Parlange and U.S. Senator Jack Reed.
“Today is a great celebration,” Reed said. “This family has earned their home. They’ve used sweat equity to invest in their home and with the help of all these kind volunteers, they’ve been able to do it. Now you have a situation where there is stability. You won’t be moving from place to place, school to school. It will be better for the children. It will be better for the whole family. A home is the bedrock for having a job, going to school and succeeding.”
Colin Penney, Executive Director of South County Habitat for Humanity says Reed has been a longtime supporter of the organization and of funding for programs such as HOME (the largest federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income households), the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program that supports community development activities to build stronger and more resilient communities, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) which provides homeownership opportunities to rural Americans, and home renovation and repair programs.
“Without those funds,” Penney says, “Habitat for Humanities across the country would not be able to build as we do.”
Reed said the organization is easy to support.
“This is probably pound for pound the most effective affordable housing program in the state, if not the nation,” he said. “In every community in this state, if you make the median income, you cannot afford a house. The South County Habitat for Humanity is extraordinary. They are building so many houses and allowing families to actually afford their own home. We are in the midst of a housing crisis all across the country. We have to build more, that’s the answer and South County Habitat for Humanity is out there building, I wish they could do more.”
The new homeowner choked up when asked Sunday’s dedication.
“What it means to me and my family to have a home built by Habitat is that no one can tell us that we need to leave,” she said. “This is our home. I did experience homelessness when I was a child. I was in and out of foster homes and group homes and as I became an adult, I knew it would be my responsibility when having children to never allow them to be in that situation. So today we are anchored here and I’m grateful to all the organizations and the many volunteers that allowed this dream for my family to come true.”
Many organizations and businesses that contributed to the build.
Hasbro donated board games, the Faith community and homeowner committee put together welcome baskets of home essentials for the new homeowner and the Ninigret Quilters who say they want to “put a quilt on every bed for South County Habitat for Humanity” donated quilts.
Other donors include: WeDig Excavation Corp., SODCO Inc., Highland Farms, Grandin Farms, the Spinnaker Group, Seaworthy Coffee Roasters, Midland Roofing LLC, Rhode Island Housing, Bank of America, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, South County Habitat for Humanity Faith Build churches the Knights of Columbus Council 5295, the Wakefield Rotary Club, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Habitat for Humanity International Gift-in-Kind program and Whilrpool.
On this house alone, there were 111 returning South County Habitat for Humanity volunteers who contributed 4,741 hours as well as 325 volunteers from business or groups that contributed an additional 2,656 hours.
Groups who volunteered were: Bank of America, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Subaru of New England, CVS Health, Toray Plastics, Dermatology Professionals of East Greenwich, JPS Construction, RI Commercial & Appraisal Board, RI Real Estate Services, American Baptist Ministries of RI, Saint John & Paul Church, Rhode Island Housing, Williams & Stuart Real Estate, Warwick Central Baptist Church, Kent Washington Association of Realtors, and the University of Rhode Island Habitat for Humanity Chapter.
“Our work is far from done,” says South County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Colin Penney, “We are well underway on our new project over in Hopkinton. We have seven lots. We have the first foundation in the ground and the next two in a week or so. One of the things that gets me so excited is not only that this is a seven-house development (which is the largest here in South County) but one of the houses, if not two, will be built by the Chariho Building Trades program. We’re going to have a group of high school students spending every day of their semester swinging a hammer and really being able to develop those construction skills. There’s no doubt that we’re lacking folks in the trades and for these students to be able to say, I built that house from foundation to finish is just really, really wonderful.”
