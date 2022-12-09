Southern Rhode Island’s lone marijuana dispensary ­— Sweetspot Dispensary ­— was the only one of six medical marijuana facilities in Rhode Island to not put in the appropriate paperwork to begin selling retail marijuana this month as the Ocean State officially opened the doors on legalized sales of the drug at the retail level. Officials from Sweetspot, located on Pershing Ave in South Kingstown, say the business has no plans to offer retail recreational marijuana sales in SK because local hurdles seem too high to overcome. A public hearing is scheduled Monday by the South Kingstown Town Council to discuss proposed ordinances related to the sale of marijuana. Should businesses that seek to sell retail marijuana face tougher regulations than those selling alcohol products? Why or why not? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.

