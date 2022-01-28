An on-the-ground fight to stop the spread of the COVID 19 omicron variant in local towns now includes local municipalities distributing home test kits to help people detect whether they are spreading the virus unknowingly.
In addition, Gov. Dan McKee plans a press conference today to talk about continued distribution in the state of home-testing kits.
“There are more coming —as the governor has mentioned, our goal is to get one million at-home rapid tests to Rhode Islanders each month through March,” Alana O’Hare, McKee’s press secretary told The Independent on earlier this week.
This occurs as a new strain of the omicron variant is spreading in other parts of the world.
Town managers in South Kingstown, Narragansett and North Kingstown all confirmed that major distribution programs of test kits amount to more than 20,000 individual tests going to local residents, schools and senior citizen centers.
“I spoke with some of the seniors that picked up their kits and they were concerned about the availability of test kits and the town making these kits available seemed to ease some of their angst. I’m glad we could help these folks,” commented Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney.
This distribution follows Gov. Dan McKee saying that 500,000 tests would be distributed shortly throughout the state, with a total of 350,000 at-home tests going statewide to cities and towns.
In addition, a total of 150,000 tests were to be distributed by roughly 30 community organizations in areas of Rhode Island where some people may otherwise not have the means to purchase tests.
This distribution brought praise and relief from South Kingstown’s Acting Town Manager Terry Murphy. She said, “These kits offer convenience to those residents who otherwise might not get tested at a state run test site or through a local pharmacy. If we’ve learned nothing else over the last two years, it is that this virus continues to be unpredictable.”
Looking ahead at the continued need to help people, North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis noted, “Having test kits available is a valuable resource. The federal government is supplying them at no charge via request and we are hoping to receive more test kits from the state for future distributions.”
Narragansett
Tierney reported that Narragansett received 2,340 COVID-19 rapid at home test kits – with two tests per kit – that came through the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
He said that the town complied with the guidance and direction of Rhode Island Department of Health and FEMA and distributed to eligible groups which included schools, nursing homes, group homes, medical facilities, non-congregate shelters, testing sites and seniors.
It created a distribution site at the Narragansett Community Center, which also serves as the town’s senior center and congregate meal location.
He said that last Friday the first distribution of kits ran from 10 AM to 3:30 p.m. when all kits had been given out.
“Eligible individuals and groups were contacted by the Town and we offered delivery or pick-up options,” Tierney said, noting that the Town’s Emergency Management Agency coordinated the distribution with assistance from volunteers and other town staff and that no identification was required.
South Kingstown
Murphy said that the South Kingstown Emergency Management Services received 4,680 at-home test kits also having two tests per kit.
As of Friday, January 21, kits had been delivered by SKEMS various tow-based agencies or organizations including the South Kingstown Nursing and Rehab Center, South Kingstown School Department, various senior housing sites as well the The Prout and Monsignor Clarke Catholic schools.
This past Monday, she said, kits were passed out at the town senior center to residents age 65 and older. People were allowed one kit person with proof of age and residency.
North Kingstown
Mollis said that his town gave out 3,673 test kits that had two tests in each. He noted that the largest share – 2,440 – went for public distribution on January 23 at the town community center this past Sunday.
In addition, 135 test kits were given to schools, 270 to the senior center, 122 to North Kingstown group homes, 90 to the Well One Clinic, 355 to Senior Villages and 90 test kits for use by employees, he said.
The distribution at the community center was restricted to residents, he noted.
More Distributions
Officials said that they are hoping for more distributions of test kits, but so far state or federal officials are not committing to numbers or delivery dates for additional kits.
On Tuesday McKee’s office confirmed more test kits were coming to towns, but would not give details of the plan.
“The Governor and whole of government response team will have more to share on the next batch of tests during the COVID briefing scheduled for Thursday,” said McKee Press Secretary Alana O’Hare earlier this week.
The new omicron development, called the BA.2 variant, is very similar to the original omicron strain of Covid, but scientists are still unclear of its impact on the epidemic. By the end of last week some 40 countries had uploaded around 10,000 sequences of BA.2 to the Gisaid genomic database, with Denmark, which has very high rates of genetic sequencing, recording the largest number.
Viruses mutate constantly, mostly in harmless ways. There is no current evidence that BA. 2 is more virulent, spreads faster or escapes immunity better than BA. 1, the original omicron.
“Variants have come, variants have gone,” Robert Garry, a virologist at Tulane University School of Medicine, told The Washington Post. “I don’t think there’s any reason to think this one is a whole lot worse than the current version of omicron.”
Health officials around the world have started to study the new strain. On the local front, officials are still stressing precautions and testing.
The Rhode Island Department of Health also noted that all Rhode Islanders can now order free COVID-19 self-test kits directly from the federal government.
In addition, the governor’s office said that using these self-tests should be considered:
- Before gathering indoors with others, especially with anyone who is unvaccinated, immunocompromised, or at risk of severe illness.
- If you have symptoms or were exposed to COVID and can’t get to a test site.
- Before and after domestic travel.
