SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Close to $9 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds from two different sources will be available for South Kingstown, according to local officials.
Now the Town Council is figuring out — with input from a large share of stakeholders including the public — how it would be allocated and ultimately spent.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 makes $350 billion in emergency funds available for eligible state, local and tribal governments.
South Kingstown will get $3 million in non-entitlement aid to municipalities, Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy said, along with another $5.95 million in county aid. The county funds come from $24.3 million allocated to Washington County and is based on South Kingstown’s 2018 population of about 30,000 people.
The town has received $1.5 million of the municipal aid to date, Murphy said.
“The other half will be coming I believe at year’s end,” she said.
There is a list of eligible uses for the money, set out by provisions in the act and guidance from the federal government.
Among them: aid to households, small businesses and nonprofits adversely affected by COVID-19; bonus pay for essential workers; to help replenish town coffers depleted because of the pandemic, and to make improvements and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“We’re looking at economic development, how it affects tourism and travel, community grants, utility infrastructure, organizational needs in municipal government and broadband,” Murphy.
It specifically can’t be used to offset tax revenue or deposited into a pension fund.
South Kingstown sought input from its Economic Development Commission, from town department heads, and the public as to how the funds should be used. The council held two public work sessions in June and set up a web page to seek public input.
A ranking of recommended projects among staff two months ago resulted in proposals to help small businesses, hospitality and tourism. About $4.3 million in federal funding would be supplemented by $2.3 million in private sector matching grants for “Village Revitalization.”
Also brought forward were $400,000 in proposals to support low and moderate income and elderly housing. Grants or programs would help improve housing infrastructure, Murphy said.
Another $1.4 million would be directed toward municipal projects, and $500,000 for municipal aid to nonprofits and outside agencies.
Almost half of the village revitalization funds, $2 million, would be split between sidewalk improvements and traffic calming measures in Wakefield, Peacedale and West Kingston, to make the areas more attractive to visitors and, ultimately, boost businesses.
Matching grants would be available for facade improvements, lighting, signage and fencing in the villages.
On the municipal spending side, $1.4 million would be divided among several areas, including a natural resource officer, technology upgrades for town council chambers, a two-year grant manager position, funds for public safety and money for youth employment and mental health services.
“This is a framework, similar to how we set up our capital improvement spending plan,” Murphy said.
The funding must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of December, 2026.
“I think there’s enough flexibility in the framework that you can make some showcase projects in multiple village centers,” Council President Abel Collins said. “The biggest question for me is that division between municipal spending and how much we want to allocate toward all those good causes brought before us by community organizations. There’s probably more out there that can use funds as well.”
Timothy Murphy, president of the South Kingstown Public Library Board of Trustees, advocated for funding for a bookmobile for the library, which he said provides many services beyond the lending of books.
“(COVID) brought home to me and other members the library services really need to be extended beyond the buildings,” he said. “This is a big town, and there are a lot of under-served communities and transportation is minimal in some areas of the town.”
The library could also partner with other town agencies, such as recreation and the senior center, to provide other services such as pop-up exercise programs.
“There’s models for bookmobiles all over the country,” he said. “We really think this is a worthy thing for the council to consider and bring back up on the priority list.”
