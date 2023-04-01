SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s prom time on April 22 for all those adults who missed their first one or had so much fun they want a “Second Time Around.”
Yup — tuxedos, long dresses, corsages, perhaps even a limo for those who want to spend a few extra bucks. However, suits and dresses and the family car will also do these days and many dates will already be married.
“We wanted to have an event in which adults could have the opportunity to get dressed up and have a fun night out,” said President Tara Schold of the South Kingstown Athletic Boosters Club.
“Our goal is for everyone to have a great night eating, dancing and gathering with friends,” she added.
The club is organizing its first-ever adult prom to support the students involved in local school athletics, especially the seniors who are honored at an end-of-the-year dinner with plaques and other recognition.
“We have had a great response from the community about the prom. The event created some excitement on social media when it was shared,” Schold said.
Carrie Brown, chairwoman of the club’s adult prom committee, said, “We are hearing of some people digging out their old prom dresses and accessories, or shopping for new attire — really getting into it. We’ll have to do a ‘Best Dressed’ contest!”
Adult proms, as The New York Times reported in 2011, give a chance to relive or experience something long missed from those ending high school years.
In an increasing number of cities and towns, teenagers searching for their prom gowns are brushing elbows with grown women, some at least double their age.
Adult proms have already taken place in Fort Wayne, Ind., Beverly, Mass., Decatur, Ga., and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, The Times reported.
One adult version, as evidenced in Green Bay, WI, featured much of the same awkwardness as the high school prom, made only more tolerable with the addition of alcohol.
These are not reunions of former high school classmates eager to relive the prom night they had together, The Times said about some events.
A vast majority of revelers are in their 40s and 50s, although a few are in their early 60s. All are simply excited at the prospect, The Times found, of getting decked out and dancing — and voting for the night’s king and queen.
So far, the South Kingstown organizers haven’t said whether a king and queen will be named and driven along Main Street in one of the cars that usually carry local parade marshals with accompanying flashing police lights.
The club is selling $50 per-person tickets to the event as well as requesting donations for gift baskets that will be awarded through a raffle to those attending.
The idea accents the time of year that many parents prepare their high school students to attend a prom whether at a local school or as a guest at another school.
Organizers said that it taps into that spirit and brings those attending back to their own prom days long ago. More importantly, though, this is also a major fundraiser for the boosters club.
Schold said that the club is seeking to have $10,000 on hand to cover the cost of the senior banquet at which all senior student athletes receive a plaque with the sports in which they participate.
In addition, scholarships are also given out that evening, she said.
“We are close to our $10,000 goal, but still have a little ways to go. Any funds raised past the goal amount are used to support the student athletes,” she said.
“The parents and athletes really enjoy the senior banquet evening. It is an event where parents/guardians/family can celebrate the student athletes and hear where athletes are heading in the fall and (receive) the scholarship awards,” she said.
Brown, chairwoman of the club’s adult prom committee, pointed to a number of businesses that have supported the cause.
She said this includes lead sponsor Matunuck Oyster Bar, and also Daniel Pearce Builders, JeKa Wellness Center, Lila Delman Compass - The Local Group, the Monnes Family, Guardian Real Estate, Anchor Physical Therapy, Bottega Yoga, Jim’s Dock, Forever Fit, Danielle Fagan and Terry Lynch.
“We also have donations from the community for raffle baskets and an auction, including an overnight stay on Block Island — these are up for grabs at the event,” she said.
Tickets are still available through Event Brite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/544429783137.
Tickets can also be purchased through Venmo @skathleticboosters.
Info on donating for the basket requests can be found at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4aafad2da3fbc43-raffle#/
