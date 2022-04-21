NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett Pier Middle School will have a new principal when it begins the 2022-23 academic year.
The Narragansett School Committee this week appointed Colleen Johnson to the position after what it said was an extensive and rigorous process that included a search committee of middle school students, parents and staff.
“I’m truly ecstatic to start,” Johnson told the school committee. “The work that is done in Narragansett is very exciting to me. It’s amazing work that you all do as a community. Everybody is so together and all-in for the students, and that’s really what I’m about, so I’m really happy to be in the district and to move forward.”
Johnson, who was most recently appointed as the Narragansett High School Assistant Principal in May 2021, will step into the role as longtime Pier School Principal Marianne Kirby retires at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
“Colleen has already set the foundation for her future success within Narragansett schools and we’re so pleased to be able to appoint her to a new leadership role,” Supt. of Schools Peter Cummings said. “Colleen has extensive experience leading in the middle level, and will be a terrific addition to our Pier School community. Our district collectively congratulates her and looks forward to supporting her as she reaches new milestones with students, parents and staff at Narragansett Pier Middle School.”
Johnson was selected from what Cummings said was a “very strong” field of 28 applicants.
“Lots of sitting principals applied,” he said.
The search committee interviewed eight candidates before forwarding four finalists to the committee.
Before being hired in Narragansett, Johnson served as assistant principal of Scituate Middle and High
School, with prior administrative and educational experience in districts such as Cranston, Westerly, and West Warwick.
A mathematics teacher, “She has extensive experience working with middle-level students,” Cummings said.
A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, she received her masters degree in school administration from Providence College and holds certifications in mathematics and building administration.
“We think she’s going to bring great collaborative leadership and really build on the work that Marianne has done,” Cummings said. “We do have a very strong transition process and entry plan designed for the two of them to work through, and as Colleen gets on board we’ll have plenty of supports.”
The committee said it plans to celebrate Kirby’s career at a future meeting honoring retirees.
Middle school staff, Cummings said, was “ecstatic” that Johnson was chosen.
“We’re really happy to have an internal candidate shift and move up,” School Committee Chairwoman Tammy McNeiece said. “Dr. Cummings explained to us the very rigorous interview process, and the fact that you came through as the number-one recommendation. It’s hard as an internal candidate because you really have to prove yourself to existing staff and stakeholders. I’m very excited and happy this is happening.”
Johnson was officially appointed to her new position at the April 13 School Committee meeting that took place at Narragansett Town Hall. She will begin her new role of principal on July 1 and her contract extends to 2025.
She and her husband are recently new parents to a baby boy and reside in North Kingstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.