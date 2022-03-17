NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The former commander of the North Kingstown Veterans of Foreign Wars post was charged this week by federal agents related to her activity as a military impostor.
Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 31, is charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with using forged or counterfeited military discharge certificates, wire fraud, fraudulently holding herself out to be a medal recipient with intent to obtain money, property, or other tangible benefit, and aggravated identity theft.
She may have illegally obtained at least about $100,000 by posing as a military veteran and cancer patient.
In legal papers filed in connection with a wide-ranging search warrant and seizure of property and belongings of Sarah Cavanaugh, federal officials said that the non-profit group and Providence-based HunterSeven Foundation made that estimate based on research and requests from Cavanaugh who wanted help to pay for medical bills.
In addition, the federal investigation also found that Cavanaugh through her work as a social worker at the R.I. Veterans Affairs Medical Center also obtained and altered documents to falsify her claims as a veteran and cancer patient.
“It was determined that the records (Cavanaugh used) were authentic and belonged to an actual veteran patient…however, the real veteran’s name appears to have been changed to Cavanaugh’s name,” the federal affidavit said.
Charging documents allege the following:
• Cavanaugh used the personal identifying information of an actual Marine, and falsely claimed that she served in the USMC from 2009-2016; was honorably discharged; achieved the rank of Corporal; and was wounded in action in Iraq/Afghanistan.
• Cavanaugh used an official Veterans Administration (VA) email account, which was issued to her as a VA employee, to purchase and later display on a Marine uniform a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. She had not been awarded either award. In fact, a search of the Defense Personnel Records Information Retrieval System, a database containing military-service records, provided no records or information pertaining to Cavanaugh.
• Created and submitted falsified military discharge documents, medical diagnosis, and medical bills to “HunterSeven,” an organization that provides monetary aid to veterans in need. Cavanaugh did so to request financial assistance and falsely claim that she was being treated for cancer from exposure to burn pits in Iraq/Afghanistan and inhaling particulate matter in the aftermath of an Improvised Explosive Device.
• Posing as a combat veteran, Cavanaugh contacted “Code of Support,” and collected $18,472 in financial assistance for mortgage payments, repairs to her home furnace, a gym membership, and for other unspecified bills,
• Posing as a combat veteran diagnosed with cancer related to her military service, Cavanaugh collected approximately $4,700 from an internet-based fundraising website,
• Claiming to be a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, Cavanaugh collected approximately $16,000 from a charity that provides therapy for veterans through art programs, and
• Posing as a wounded combat veteran, Cavanaugh collected $207,000 from the Wounded Warrior organization to pay for groceries and physical therapy sessions.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Lincoln Almond ordered she be released on $50,000 bail under multiple conditions, including not traveling out of state or attempting to contact any potential witnesses.
Under the conditions of her release, Cavanaugh will be assigned a pretrial services officer and must undergo mental health treatment, surrender her passport and not possess a firearm.
The Rhode Island Department of the VFW issued a statement, saying it takes “fraud and the matter of stolen valor seriously. The alleged actions of Sarah J. Cavanaugh are not a reflection on our veteran service organization as a whole or the combat veterans who make up its membership.”
