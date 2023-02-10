A proposal by Gov. Dan McKee to cut Rhode Island's sales tax from 7% to 6.85%, which the governor championed in his budget proposal for the next fiscal year, was criticized by opponents last week as McKee's office admitted there was an error calculating the projected savings for the average RI household. Under initially projections, McKee's budget said most households in the state would save an average of $77 each year if lawmakers approve the measure but, when excluding businesses who purchase their own items from the calculations, the actual, tangible savings appear closer to $39 per household. The revelation sparked a new debate over the state's sales tax for consumers, with some arguing McKee's proposal would be too costly to balance in the budget and others saying it doesn't go far enough to align Rhode Island with neighboring states who charge residents less for purchases. Does the percent that a state charges for sales tax influence how or where you decide to spend your money? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

