NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — One of the first stops for Republican Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus on Tuesday after launching her campaign was in Narragansett.
Kalus got a warm and enthusiastic welcome from a packed banquet room at Arturo Joe’s, from local and state Republicans hoping she will be the Ocean State’s next governor.
Kalus, 39, is a businesswoman and health care executive who recently bought a home in Newport’s Fifth Ward.
The first — and so far only — declared Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kalus is vying to defeat whoever comes out on top in the crowded Democratic field: Gov. Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes and activist Luis Daniel Muñoz.
Introducing herself and echoing the campaign launch video she released earlier in the day, Kalus said she’d focus on Rhode Island’s economy and on education.
“It gets harder each day for working families in Rhode Island,” Kalus told the crowd of supporters. “It costs more to heat our homes, grocery prices are soaring and we’re getting killed at the pump. Income is not keeping up with inflation.”
The mother of three boys said she’s a “problem solver” who saw firsthand through COVID testing and vaccine roll-out as part of her business that government does not work.
“I’m all about holding people accountable and getting things done … key performance indicators, benchmarks and standards, and that’s what I’m going to do as governor.”
She pledged to create a better business environment and to leverage the state’s assets, such as the deep water ports, railways and interstate.
“If we create the right environment, businesses will want to come here, and stay here,” she said. “I really appreciate the support and we’re going to get it done this year.”
Kalus has a degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in finance and legal studies and master’s degrees from the London School of Economics and Columbia University.
She was a Pew Civic Engagement Fellow, a district court mediator, a citizen scholar and was presented with the 21st Century Leadership Award.
Tuesday’s function introduced Kalus to key GOP supporters as well as candidates for other offices. Among them are 2nd Congressional District candidates Bob Lancia and State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz (R-Burrillville, Glocester, North Smithfield), hoping to replace Congressman Jim Langevin.
“We came so close in 2020,” Lancia said. “I’m three years into this now. We’re running hard and we are going to take this seat in November.”
Locally, South Kingstown resident David Cote announced he’s running for Town Council, while Patrick Murray said he would not run again for a council seat in Narragansett.
“After eight years, I finally get applause and I’m walking out the door,” Murray told the crowd. “Everybody needs to run. Run as a Republican. Bold colors. No pastels. We’ve got to distinguish ourselves from these woke, left people. This is an easy formula. If we can’t get it right this year, then we all pack it in.”
