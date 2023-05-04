NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney said he was notified by the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) on Monday that notice has been given to PRI X, LLC, of Cranston, that its lease of the property that was formerly the Lighthouse Inn in Galilee has expired and will not be renewed.
“The DEM legal council and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office has been working together on this matter and has stayed in communication with the town,” Tierney said. “Additionally, they plan to move forward on the demolition of the structure. The timeline is unknown at this juncture and litigation will most certainly follow.”
A written notice has not yet been provided, Tierney said on Monday at the Town Council’s regular meeting.
The expiration of PRI X’s lease is another chapter in a contentious saga between the town and company. In February, Tierney said town officials believed it was PRI X’s obligation to have the building torn down and that the town would not be paying for the demolition.
PRI X is a Foreign Limited Liability Company – the subsidiary of Procaccianti Group, which is a real estate development firm. The town in February issued a demolition order for the former Lighthouse Inn in Galilee, located across the street from the Block Island Ferry — after it was deemed unsafe. It was an arrangement that PRI X had 30 days to appeal.
Narragansett Town Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski, who was a councilor at the time of the height of discussion surrounding the structure, said the news surprised her.
“I’m really excited to learn about the outcome, because the decision is a major key to unlock the economic potential of landside parcels in the Port of Galilee,” Dzwierzynski said.
“I know there’s going to be litigation, but I did meet with the Governor (Daniel McKee) back in March … and I thought it was a productive meeting.”
Dzwierzynski added town officials have confided in McKee that Narragansett wants to “collaborate with any future development” of the area. Dzwierzynski said, with DEM’s announcement, the land won’t be “tied up for another generation.”
“I think it’s a huge victory,” Dzwierzynski said. “Here we are, we’re taking on a huge developer and some very influential people in the state that are owners of PRI X … I think continuing to fight for what we believed in and making sure that the town had a say in the future of Galilee and seeing that we could win this battle was actually awe-inspiring.”
Dzwierzynski said much like in 2021, when conversations were heated, town officials want to see the soon-to-be open land developed as mixed-use.
“We need some kind of development there — just for the economic development of that area,” Dzwierzynski said, adding that an objective would be to help the fishing industry and area’s tourism.
Despite a vote not being taken, the Town Council back in August 2021 discussed litigations surrounding the property and requested for the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the lease agreement for the property in that same year.
The state at the time owned the property and leased it to PRI X. The building is in disrepair, and town officials said this violated the lease between PRI X and DEM. A legal memorandum contract between the DEM and PRI X, was discussed back in 2021. This would have allowed the developer to request and oversee proposals for the property’s future.
Residents and town officials alike disapproved of this sentiment of the agreement at a state properties committee hearing in July 2021. At that point, the memorandum had extended PRI X’s lease for 180 days.
The property opened as The Dutch Inn in 1967. It was originally formed to serve as hotel space for residents and fishermen — though, the property’s conditions started falling at the turn of the 21st century.
PRI X did not acquire the building until 2005, when the hotel was facing bankruptcy. There were few improvements made, and the hotel eventually closed.
It was proposed by developers that the area would, in its place, be made up of a 500+-space parking lot, a restaurant, and a shopping plaza with added parking options. Under that plan, the former motel would be demolished, and space would be made to serve as public parking.
Michael Voccola, who represented PRI X at a council meeting in June of 2021, proposed a 13,000-16,000-square foot public park at the site. This would act as an entryway to the port.
Dzwierzynski, when she was a councilor in 2021, was concerned and frustrated about the proposals relating to more parking. She described the space as an “important piece of real estate” that was “primed for economic development.”
Councilors in 2021 took exception to how PRI X representatives generalized the Galilee area and questioned the compatibility of more parking space with commercial fishing.
Voccola believed that the factors of state ownership of the land and the fact that the land was in a fishing port town, caused limitations in development potential.
“It’s important to remember that this is a commercial fishing district with all of the traffic, all of the smells, all of the unpleasantness that goes with an industrial-size fishing area,” he said in 2021. “Nothing wrong with that, it’s necessary, but it certainly limits the types of things that can be done here other than additional fisherman-supporting opportunities.”
