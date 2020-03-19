PROVIDENCE — With an overnight spike in the COVID-19 caseload, Gov. Gina Raimondo led the state’s shuttered school districts into uncharted territory Wednesday, ordering them to shift to “distance learning” while they remain closed for at least two more weeks, probably longer.
Addressing reporters at the daily COVID-19 press briefing, Raimondo acknowledged that the path forward for teachers and students will likely come with some bumps, but they must prepare for at-home lessons beginning on Monday and through at least April 3.
The extended school shutdown came as RI Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander Scott reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had jumped to 33 from the day before, an increase of 10 cases among people who were tested just a day or two earlier.
“We’re not even a little bit surprised,” Raimondo said, adding that the figures released today might show a similar leap. “Everything we’re doing is to try to slow the rate of growth.”
Alexander Scott said the new COVID-19 patients ranged in age from their 20s to their 70s, four of whom are hospitalized, though one of them was expected to be discharged by today. Seven were women and three men, all of whom had a history of having traveled abroad recently to various locations, including Iceland, Amsterdam, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.
Tests results are pending on about 400 other individuals the state considers at high-risk, including people who are in hospitals, nursing homes and other congregate-care settings, and EMS workers. But the health director continues to stress that officials don’t have a good bead of the extent of coronavirus in the general population because there are insufficient test kits to embark on a broad campaign of testing, even for people showing possible symptoms of coronavirus.
That’s one reason Raimondo sounded a ominous note of caution on whether schools would reopen anytime soon. She said isn’t ready to predict how long it might be before health officials can say the spread of the disease has peaked or if it’s receding.
“I think its very unlikely,” she said, when asked whether schools would reopen the Monday after April 3, which is a Friday. “We’re taking it a day at a time.”
Saying she didn’t want to sugarcoat the challenges ahead for educators and students, Raimondo acknowledged that all of the kinks haven’t been ironed out the so-called distance learning rollout. Not all students, particularly those from low-income families, have computers or high-speed internet at home – key components of online learning capacity. Some need extra help with English.
But Raimondo said she would look to collaborate with the teacher’s unions, teachers and principals to provide them with the support they need to get the job done. She pointed out that not all learning is tech-based and suggested at one point, that students could pick up regular homework assignments at the same locations where the districts are serving up to-go meals that children would normally receive in school.
Education Commissioner Angelica Infante Green, who also addressed reporters Wednesday, said she was working with various companies, including Cox Communications, to close the hardware gap for families that need support.
“Cox reached out to us today,” she said, adding that the company “will support us in getting computers and wi-fi into the homes.”
Public K-12 schools were already shut down this week in what has been portrayed as a pushed-ahead “April” vacation, with no classroom component. In the meantime, school districts were instructed to present to Infante Green with plans for distance learning by the end of the day today.
Raimondo admonished districts that hadn’t yet delivered their plans to honor the deadline. She didn’t say who they were, but she indicated there was more than one.
The governor said she might not have pushed for a distance learning plan had teachers and principals not expressed a firm desire to move forward with it.
“Many states have just thrown in the towel, they have said no more learning for the rest of the year,” Raimondo said. “But I’m not willing to throw in the towel because I think some learning is better than no learning.”
But Raimondo’s strongest admonition on the rollout of distance learning was directed not at educators, but students. She said the upcoming two – eeks mean school buildings are closed, but school is still in session. After two weeks, the governor said, the players in the at-home learning plan will surely have learned what’s working, what’s not, and make adjustments if necessary.
Now is the time, she said, for families to create a structured environment that’s conducive to learning and be prepared to do classwork.
“This is not two weeks of vacation,” she said. “This is learning from home, spending as much effort as if you were in school.”
Ultimately, she said, the learn-at-home plan is designed to keep classrooms alive for the year, protect students and staff, and to slow down the spread of the virus so a peak of infection doesn’t overwhelm the health care infrastructure.
RE: School at home and Preparations.
I have a 10yr old who will be schooling at home. I know this was already mentioned but I wanted to state a couple of things. We do not have a computer, printer and I cannot afford to buy them. I do have Cox Internet but I was planning on cancelling because I cannot afford the almost $100 each month. I'm on Disability and my husband is currently looking for work. How is my daughter supposed to do this schooling at home, when I don't have what is needed??? Ty.
