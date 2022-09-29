SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A municipal and housing court to ease a backlog of building-related cases at the state level will soon come to South Kingstown.
The Town Council on Monday approved the creation of a municipal court, one of the final steps in a years-long process to get South Kingstown on par with neighboring towns that have their own courts to quickly deal with local issues such as ordinance violations.
“This is something we’ve been discussing at the council since Steve Alfred was (town) manager,” council member Abel Collins said. “I’m glad we’ve finally gotten to this step. I think it will be very beneficial to the town. I’m sure there are no other towns of similar size that don’t have a court at this point.”
President Rory McEntee called it a big step for the town.
“We’ve had this on the radar for a few years now, but to get it moving is a big thing,” he said. “Looking forward to getting this started.”
Town Manager James Manni said the goal is to have the court up and running no later than July 1 of 2023, which is the start of the town’s new fiscal year.
“I’m hoping to get it online even a couple of months before that,” Manni said.
Its budget would be about $150,000 annually, Manni said. Budgeted funds would pay for a judge, clerk, software and hardware.
By comparison, neighboring Narragansett’s municipal court budget is $227,000 with revenue of $383,000, he said. Westerly’s court operates with a $100,000 budget, bringing in revenue of $182,000, according to Manni.
“Out of the 39 cities and towns, 28 have a municipal court,” he said. “Only 27 can hear moving violations.”
Manni asked that the court operate through the town clerk’s department, rather than the police department, in order to avoid an appearance of “bias or impropriety, (and) that it’s a function to raise money, which it’s not.”
Although the local courts bring in money, revenue generation isn’t the reason Manni wants to establish a court. Rather, it’s to give the town’s building inspector a method to enforce related ordinances.
“They’re not looking to be heavy-handed or overbearing,” he said. “It’s just that when something needs to be addressed, it needs to happen in a timely manner,” he said.
He described a local situation where the inspector was prepared to enforce action on some long-blighted properties, only to have that enforcement delayed by a 45-day extension put in place by the state’s Superior Court.
“It really ties his hands and frustrates the residents,” in that neighborhood, Manni said. “This way we’d be able to take quicker, more decisive action if need be.”
Enforcement actions that the town has to pursue through Superior Court typically take longer and are “put on the back-burner,” Manni added. “It takes years to work through that system.”
Using a municipal court would also allow the town to keep approximately two-thirds of the fines collected by local police, rather than see that money go to the state, Manni said.
Initial funding to get the program and court up and running would come from reserve and unspent funds in other town budget items.
“Speaking to the finance director, we do have sufficient funds to get this fully operational,” Manni said. On a worst-case basis, it would take the town three years to break even.
The town has been on the path to establishing a municipal court for years. The General Assembly approved enabling legislation allowing South Kingstown to have a court in May 2019, and it became effective in January 2020.
